Associate Professor Ryan Woodland, an ecologist whose research focuses on food web ecology, was recently selected by the graduate student body at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science to receive the Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award for his dedication to both science and his students.

Woodland was recognized for his commitment to helping and mentoring not just students but many others from inside and outside the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory community in southern Maryland.


