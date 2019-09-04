Sept. 10
Gone Too Soon is an 8-week program that will meet 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to Oct. 29 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, oThere is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required, and participants need to attend all sessions. The program will help participants learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of a child, develop a support system with others who share similar experiences, learn about healthy and unhealthy grieving, and learn factors that make this particular grief unique.For more information, call Tessa Washington at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2201 or twashington@calverthospice.org. Download registration forms or register and pay online at: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold a book discussion on “The Overstory” by Richard Powers 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. The primary focus is how people learn how to see the world while overcoming catastrophes. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its free Sea Squirts program 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The theme is animal camouflage. Drop-in center for ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers. Space is limited. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
American Legion Post 260 will hold its monthly Sons of the American Legion meeting 7 p.m. Friday, Tues. Sept. 10, at 3330 Chesapeake Road in Chesapeake Beach. Call James Ward at 410-610-7217, or go to www.MD-post206.org.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold bingo 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Doors open 5 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. The cost is $8. Call 301-855-0520.
Calvert County Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open 5:30 p.m. The guild is currently accepting new members. Go to calvertcountyquiltguild.org.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free drop-in grief support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Calvert County Chapter of American Antique Arts Association will meet 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. New members and guests welcome. Call Teresa at 202-841-3176.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free drop-in grief support group 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a free Time Traveling Kids Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Stories and activities about the past. Registration required. Call 410-586-8501, or go to www.jefpat.org.
Calvert Hospice will hold a Mind and Mood in Dementia discussion 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at SpringHill Suites, 75 Sherry lane in Prince Frederick. Topics include information about the disease, how it affects the mind, mood and behavior, changes that occur and strategies for caregivers. Speaker will be Kim Burton, director of older adult programs for the mental Health Association of Maryland. Registration required. Contact Peggy Braham at 410-535-0892 or pbraham@calverthospice.org, or to register go to https://calverthospice.org/education-seminars.
The Southern Maryland Smockers will meet 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Calvert Library Fairview Branch. The group aims to preserve and the art of smocking and related needlework. Contact Joan at 301-262-5220, or joansmessinger@verizon.net.