Friday, Aug. 9
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Memories of Woodstock and 60s Music 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Discuss the 50th anniversary of the rock and roll event and meet “The Joy and Heartache of Our 1960s Music” author Mark R. Millikin. Call 410-257-2411, or go tohttp://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Call Debbie at 301-642-0146.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a fried chicken dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $10. Call 301-274-3522.
Humane Society of Charles County will hold a SPAY-ghetti & No Balls Dinner 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 9, at Greater Jaycee Hall Community Center 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Raffles, silent auction and performance by GIRLS. Tickets are $45. Contact 301-645-8181 or info@humanesocietycc.org, or go to http://humanesocietycc.org/event/spay-ghetti-no-balls-dinner/.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Photography Club will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be a guest speaker. Everyone welcome. Call Sharon Shifflett at 410-829-3105, or email sharonshifflett52@yahoo.com.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Poets’ Circle 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. All levels welcome for discussion, editing and support. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Learn Mahjongg 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold MakePlayLearn 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Fifth Annual Hunters Bash noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Calvert County Fairgrounds. Raffle tickets, games, and liv and silent auction.Admission is $50, and includes food and beer and wine. Call Mark Cox at 443-532-6136 or Joe Keller at 202-460-8276, or go to www.pfvfd.org.
CalvART Gallery will hold a reception for its Birds, Bees and Blossoms exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Sept. 8. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 410-535-9252, or go to www.calvartgallery.com.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold a country dance 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. Lessons start 7 p.m. Southern Winds Band will perform. The cost is $15 and includes soft drinks or draft beer and light snacks. Call 410-257-9878, or email Lbloyer@verizon.netwww.MD-post206.org.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15, or $25 for two and must be reserved in advance. Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Calvert Artists Guild will hold its annual free potluck dinner 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons. Open to all. Contact Jan Barr 301-641-1302, or fujibarr@comcast.net.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Monday, Aug. 12
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Morning Fun 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Dancing, stories and movies. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Green Crafting 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Make crafts out of materials that would typically be thrown out. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Calvert Soil Conservation District in partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a local work group meeting on Monday Aug. 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 108 of the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Call Rebecca Willis at 410-535-1521, ext. 3 by Aug. 5.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Southern Maryland Smockers will meet 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Calvert Library Fairview Branch. The group aims to preserve and the art of smocking and related needlework. Contact Joan at 301-262-5220, or joansmessinger@verizon.net.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will host magician Anthony Salazar 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host magician Anthony Salazar 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will host magician Anthony Salazar 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Patuxent-Appeal Campus, 35 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Tween Book-to-Movie Showdown with a showing of the Hiyao Miyazaki’s Oscar-nominated “Howl’s Moving Castle” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Movie is rated PG. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Doors open 5 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. The cost is $8. Call 301-855-0520.
Calvert County Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open 5:30 p.m. The guild is currently accepting new members. Go to calvertcountyquiltguild.org.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free drop-in grief support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free drop-in grief support group 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a free Time Traveling Kids Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Stories and activities about the past. Registration required. Call 410-586-8501, or go to www.jefpat.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Brain Games 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Job counseling and résumé help and job searches. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a representative from the DLLR Veteran Assistance to help veterans find employment 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Registration encouraged. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold MakePlayLearn 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host magician Anthony Salazar 2 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold a Tween Book Club on 1987 Newbery award winner “Hatchet” by J.F. Pau 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Registration required. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K to 5. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K to 5. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K to 5. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K to 5. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Women 2 Women Group of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Fifth Annual Women to Women Summit 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick Campus, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. Speakers include Naly Rice, Eleanor Nelson, Wynne Briscoe and a women’s health panel. Registration required. The cost is $65, which includes breakfast, lunch and workshops. Go to www.calvertchamber.org.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold MakePlayLearn 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Teen Advisory Council of Students meeting 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Help plan library events. Food and service learning hours. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Drop In, Hang Out for Teens 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Crafts, games, or just hang out. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Pkwy. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.