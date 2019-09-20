Thursday, Sept. 26
Partners for Success will hold caregiver a support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Calvert Country School. Contact Sue Ralalowski at 443-550-8375, or parentconnections@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Shake It Out 9:45 to 10:15 and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Music and movement to create social, emotional and physical skills. Children myst be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its Little Minnows program 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The theme is Birds, Beaks, Feathers, & Feet. The cost is $5, free for members. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold its Teen Book Club on “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Adult D&D 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. All experience levels welcome. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Parkway in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Sept. 27
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
American Legion Post 260 will serve a barbecue meats dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 3330 Chesapeake Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold its On Pins & Needles group 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Pirate Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Talk like a pirate, sea songs, get a tattoo, learn to tie knots and make crafts. Museum admission applies. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bumper Jacksons 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042, or go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a steamed or fried shrimp dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 27, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7-18. Call 301-274-3522.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club will meet 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Clearwater Nature Center, 11400 Thrift Road in Clinton. The topic will be geode breaking. Email Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Garden Smarter: Thinking About Beekeeping? Workshop 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Topics include honeybees and equipment. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. For ages 5 and older. Suggested donation is $2 per boat. Museum admission applies. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer's 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons. Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds. Contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Downton Abbey Tea 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Period attire encouraged. Catered by Butterflies & Wishes, Teas & Sweets. The cost is $25 due by Sept. 21. Registration required. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a workshop on Maryland's Schools: A Blueprint for the Future 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Speakers will be Brit Kirwan of the Kirwan Commission and former Maryland state superintendent of schools David Hornbeck. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Congregation Sha'are Shalom of Waldorf will its annual Erev Rosh Hashanah service 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 30
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Morning Fun 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Dancing, stories and movies. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold its Green Crafting group 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Make crafts out of materials that would typically be thrown out. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Night Fun 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Stories, songs and movement. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Congregation Sha'are Shalom of Waldorf will its annual Rosh Hashanah service and luncheon 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Registration required by Friday, Sept. 27. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 31
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 31, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 31, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079, ext. 35.