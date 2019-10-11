Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Friday, Oct. 11
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Calvert County Office on Aging will hold a free seven-week falls prevention program 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 11, through Nov. 22, at Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The program is aimed at reducing falls and building confidence in older adults. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606, ext. 121.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve a chicken Cordon Bleu dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
New Direction Community Theater will stage “The Murder Room” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard. The play tells the Mavis Hollister who returns to her cottage and is shocked to find her husband waiting for her because she was sure she had killed him. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Go to ndctheater.org.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Call Jim at 410-610-9939.
The Lutheran Mission Society Compassion Center trailer will be First Lutheran Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown. Gently-used clothing, small appliances and food pantry available. Clothing donations only accepted. Call 410-257-3030, or go to www.firstlutheranchurch.org.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 12140 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold a Portrait Pairs children’s art class 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $30 for one adult and one child, $35 for one adult and two children and includes materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold a country dance 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. Lessons begin 7 p.m. The cost is $15, which includes soft drinks or draft beer and snacks. Call 410-257-9878, or email LBloyer@Verizon.Net.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold a Pouring Paint adult art class 12:30 to 3:30 p.m Saturday, Oct. 12, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $55 and includes materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Broomes Island Cornhole League will hold a tournament 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The cost is $25 per person. Call 443-432-3004 or go to www.pfvrs.org.
Concerned Black Women will hold its 12th annual Salute to Excellence Awards and Scholarship fundraiser luncheon 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bethel Way of the Cross Church, 5450 Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund. The cost is $60. Contact Cassandra Okwumabua at 3012-910-3628, or cassandra.d.okwumabua@gmail.com.
Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will hold its annual 5K Run/Walk “Being a Healthier You” 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the pavilion in North Beach. Registration begins 8 a.m. The cost is $40, $25 for ages 12 and younger. Go to http://5kopo2019.eventbrite.com/ or www.facebook.com/OmegaPiOmegaChapter.
Friends of Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will hold a purse Bingo 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with early bird games at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Must be 18 years of age. Proceeds benefit Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter. Tickets are $35, $30 in advance. Email nochaineddogs@comcast.net.
Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church will hold a family Oktoberfest 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9463 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Costume contest, games, music, arts and crafts and a pumpkin patch. Dress in Oktoberfest attire and receive a free food ticket.
Pepper’s Pet Pantry will hold a cat and dog adoption event 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 13372 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. The event is in conjunction with Saint Mary’s and Calvert County animal rescue groups. Call 410-326-4006.
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold a contra dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Christ Church, 37497 Zack Fowler Road in Chaptico. Southern MD Open Band will perform. Beginner’s dance begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be an ice cream social at intermission. Admission is $10, $6 for members, free for ages 16 and younger. Go to www.smtmd.org.
CalvART Gallery will hold a reception for Suzanne Shelden’s Jefferson Patterson Park exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 410-535-9252, or go to www.calvartgallery.com.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15, or $25 for two and must be reserved in advance. Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will hold a meeting and paint Lisbeth Stull’s “Mrs. Whoo-Ligans” 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. Contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835, or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $10, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
National Society of Black Engineers’ Jr. CASH will hold its monthly meeting 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Calvert County Baptist Church, 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Explore STEM fields and join a STEM team. For grades K to 12.
Union Church will hold a Revival 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 8912 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Pastor David and guest Pastor Roberto will conduct a series of meetings to answer life’s questions. Open to all. Call 410-257-3555, or go to www.NBUC.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Women 2 Women will hold a Sip & Swing 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. No membership required. The cost is $35. Sponsorships available. Go to www.calvertchamber.org.
Union Church will hold a Revival 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at 8912 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Pastor David and Guest Pastor Roberto will conduct a series of meetings to answer life’s questions. Open to all. Call 410-257-3555, or go to www.NBUC.org.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
The Chesapeake Garden Club will meet 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at All Saints Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. New members welcome. Call Carol Hayden at 301-855-6784.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold its monthly trustees meeting 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a book discussion on “What the Eyes Don’t See” by Mona Hanna-Attisha 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Optional dinner at 6 p.m. at Mama Lucias, 862 Costley Way in Prince Frederick. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Union Church will hold a Revival 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 8912 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Pastor David and Guest Pastor Roberto will conduct a series of meetings to answer life’s questions. Open to all. Call 410-257-3555, or go to www.NBUC.org.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve a steak dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $17. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will hold a discussion titled “Protecting Sea Turtles and Their Habitat: The Inter-American Convention for the Protection & Conservation of Sea Turtles” by Verónica Cáceres Chamorro 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 142 Williams St. in Solomons. The talk is part of the Science for Citizens seminar series. For more information, call 410-326-4281, or go to www.umces.edu/cbl/science-citizens.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold its inaugural meeting 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport View Drive in California. The group sets priorities for regional transportation planning, including improvements to roadways, transit systems, bike facilities and sidewalks. Go to www.calvert-stmarysmpo.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Mt. Hope Community Center will hold Tipsy Turvy Toddlers 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 104 Pushaw Station Toad in Sunderland. The cost is $2. Call 410-257-6770.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Happy Crafternoon! 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Books and language through stories and art. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold a book discussion on “What the Eyes Don’t See” by Mona Hanna-Attisha 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a foundation meeting 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Calvert Hospice will hold a drop-in grief support group 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Burnett Calvert Hospice, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.