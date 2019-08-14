Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Friday, Aug. 16
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network will meet 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Chamber office, 120 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2577, or go to www.calvertchamber.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold karaoke 8 to midnight Friday, Aug. 16, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. No cover. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD=Post206.org.
Running Hare Vineyard will host a performance by Jackson Dean 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $14, $10 for members. Contact 410-414-8486, or kim@runningharevineyard.com.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold a membership meeting 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-9878, or go towww.MD-post206.org.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Call Debbie at 301-642-0146.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a steak or steak and seafood dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15-$18. Call 301-274-3522.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Brain Games noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Waters Memorial United Methodist Church will hold its annual peach festival and yard sale 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at 5400 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Bake table and pulled pork and chicken salad dinners will be available for purchase. Call 410-586-1716.
Operation Backpack will hold Stuff The Jeep with school supplies 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Movement Mortgage, 162 Main St. in Prince Frederick. Donators will be eligible to win prizes.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Teen Dungeons and Dragons 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. All levels welcome. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold MakePlayLearn 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Photography Club will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Harriet Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be a guest speaker. Everyone welcome. Call Sharon Shifflett at 410-829-3105, or email sharonshifflett52@yahoo.com.
American Legion Post 221 will serve pork loin and beef sandwiches 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 21690 Coltons Point Road in Avenue. The cost is 7 each. Call 301-884-4071, or go to http://alpost221.webs.com/apps/calendar/.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
American Legion Post 221 will serve pork loin and beef sandwiches 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 21690 Coltons Point Road in Avenue. The cost is 7 each. Call 301-884-4071, or go to http://alpost221.webs.com/apps/calendar/.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. Call 301-274-3522.
Monday, Aug. 19
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Green Crafting 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Make crafts out of materials that would typically be thrown out. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Calvert eats Local 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Encourage local agriculture, ways to eat locally, and share resources, energy, good ideas and food. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Manga Creator's Night 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Draw and catch up with other enthusiasts. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold an auxiliary members meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. All members are encouraged. Call Penny VanDyke at 301-873-2323, pr go to www.MD-Post206.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold its monthly board of trustees meeting 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Chesapeake Garden Club will meet 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 20, at All Saints Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. New members welcome. Call Carol Hayden at 301-855-6784.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold bingo 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Doors open 5 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. The cost is $8. Call 301-855-0520.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Calvert Hospice will hold a drop-in grief support group 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Burnett Calvert Hospice, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on Current Research at Patuxent Environmental & Aquatic Research Laboratory 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Call 410-586-8501, or go to www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a book discussion on “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullors 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 22, at Asbury Solomons. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Job search and counseling and resume help. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Hawaiian-themed Chesapeake Bay cruise aboard the Miss Lizzy 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, from the Rod 'N Reel dock in Chesapeake Beach. Space is limited. The cost is $75, which includes the cruise, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Go to www.calvertchamber.org.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Pkwy. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Aug. 23
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Women 2 Women Group of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Express-o networking event 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at State Farm Insurance, 205 Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick. Go to www.calvertchamber.org.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Call Debbie at 301-642-0146.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a South Carolina-style low boil dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15. Call 301-274-3522.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club will meet 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Clearwater Nature Center, 11400 Thrift Road in Clinton. The topic will be geode breaking. Email Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300
Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association will hold its annual crab fest beginning 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Solomons Navy Recreation Center.Naval Academy alumni and guests welcome. Reservations due by Monday, Aug. 19. The cost is $32, $16 for members and guests, free for ages 12 and younger. Contact Rick Snyder at 240-298-2279 or Richard.L.Snyder@saic.com, or go to www.navyalumni.org.
Calvert Photography Club will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Harriet Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be a guest speaker. Everyone welcome. Call Sharon Shifflett at 410-829-3105, or email sharonshifflett52@yahoo.com.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
CalvertHealth and Emmanuel SDA Church will hold free health day noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick. Specialists, health screenings, haircuts, school supplies, kids zone, and activities. Contact ShaRon Morsell at 443-624-2017 or sharonmorsell@comcast.net, or call Pekolia Mackall at 443-975-9130.