Wednesday, Dec. 11
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its free Sea Squirts program 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The theme is lighthouse discovery. Drop-in program for ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers. Space is limited. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert County American Antique Arts Association will meet 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. New members and the public welcome. Call Teresa Tkacik at 202-841-3176.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a representative from DLLR Veteran Assistance 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The program helps veterans find employment. Registration encouraged. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Brain Games 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Optimist Club of Calvert will host a Children’s Christmas Party 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Games, prizes, crafts, treats and a visit from Santa.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Resume workshop 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 11. Basic resume writing and tips class with one-on-one help. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Interview workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Job Source Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.Job counseling and searches, and résumé help. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a Memoirs and Creative Writing workshop with author Elisavietta Ritchie 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Bring your work to discuss and share with the group. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Tween Terrarium workshop 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Make a glass jar terrarium. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Song Circle/Jam Session 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. All playing abilities welcome. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches will host Calvert Conversations with a Meet-Up at Mt. Olive Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host an Alzheimer’s support group 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a painting party 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Door prizes, raffle, and food and drink. The project is “Holiday glasses.” The cost is $40 and [proceeds benefit NBVFD. Contact Debbie Powell at ttbydebbie@comcast.net, or text 443-532-6944.
The Lutheran Mission Society Compassion Center trailer will be at First Lutheran Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown. Gently-used clothing, small appliances and food pantry available. We also accept clothing donations. Call 410-257-3030, or go to www.firstlutheranchurch.org.
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will host a concert titled “Winter Melodies Old and New” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Cookie sale. Free, but donations for the food pantry will be accepted. Call 301-642-0594, or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Pkwy. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Dec. 13
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve a lasagna dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 3330 Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-post206.org.
Patuxent Voices will perform a cappella 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Free, but donations are accepted. The group is also auditioning new singers. Go to www.patuxentvoices.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Lutheran Mission Society Compassion Center trailer will be at First Lutheran Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown. Gently-used clothing, small appliances and food pantry available. We also accept clothing donations. Call 410-257-3030, or go to www.firstlutheranchurch.org.
Twin Beach Players will stage the comedy “Closed for the Holidays” 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. Tickets are $15, $13 for students, seniors military and members. Call 443-646-3878, or go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 12140 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
St. Mary’s City will host its annual Madrigal dinner Friday, Dec. 13, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City. The dinner recreates those from the 17th century. The cost is $95. Proceeds benefit the museum’s education and research programs. Reservations required. Contact Mary Bohanan at 240-895-4991 or MaryB@DigsHistory.org.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association will hold its annual Eggs ‘N Legs Breakfast 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Edge Club, 46870 Tate Road in Pax River. The cost is $25 in advance, $20 by cash and check. Registration is due by Tuesday, Dec. 10. Contact Richard Snyder at 240-298-2279 or Richard.L.Snyder@saic.com, or go to www.navyalumni.org.
College of Southern Maryland will host its dance ensemble winter performance 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the La Plata campus, 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Tickets are $10, $8, military, and high school students or younger. Call 301-934-7828, or go to boxoffice@csmd.edu.
Saturday, Dec. 14
All Saints’ Episcopal Church will hold its annual Christmas market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Craftsmen and gifts. Proceeds benefit parish and community projects. Call 410-257-6306.
Northern High School band boosters will hold its annual holiday craft fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings. Crafters, vendors, door prizes, raffles, Santa workshop, caroling. Free admission but donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the band program. Call Kellie Mirasola at 540-728-3200, or go to www.northernhighbands.com.
The Calvert County Historical Society will hold a holiday event 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick starting with a patriotic remembrance walk from Calvert County courthouse to Calvert Historical Society. Caroling, visit from Santa, Yule logs and entertainment by The Annapolis Salvation Army Brass Band. Trinity Methodist Church, 90 Church St. in Prince Frederick, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Church St. in Prince Frederick, will hold vespers starting at 6:30 p.m. to coincide with the event. Call 410-535-2452.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Poet’s circle 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. All levels welcome for discussion, editing and support. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Each child is asked to bring a bag of edibles to help decorate. For all ages. Registration required. Call 410-326-5289, or go tohttp://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Each child is asked to bring a bag of edibles to help decorate. For all ages. Registration required.
Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Learn Mahjongg 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Call 410-326-5289, or go tohttp://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Each child is asked to bring a bag of edibles to help decorate. For all ages. Registration required.
Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Each child is asked to bring a bag of edibles to help decorate. For all ages. Registration required.
Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Tween Dungeons & Dragons 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.For all levels. Registration required.
Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.