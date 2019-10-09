Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Brain Games 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Resume workshop 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 9. Learn basic resume writing and tips. Bring a resume. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Happy Crafternoon! 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Books and language through stories and art. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Interview workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Job Source Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Job counseling and search and resume help. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince will hold a Memoirs & Creative Writing workshop with author Elisavietta Ritchie 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Bring copies of your work to discuss and share with the group. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a board of director’s meeting 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a song circle and jam session 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Trade songs and take turns choosing and leading a group of musicians. For all abilities. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a representative from DLLR Veteran Assistance 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, to assist veterans with job placement. Registration encouraged. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Congregation Sha’are Shalom of Waldorf will hold its annual Yom Kippur service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Registration required by Friday, Sept. 27. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Shake It Out 9:45 to 10:15 and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Music and movement to promotes social, emotional and physical skills. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold S.T.E.A.M. PUNKS: Space Case! 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Use virtual reality and other technology to make a map of outer space! For grades K to 7. Registration required. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold MakePlayLearn 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a caregiver’s Support Group 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Lutheran Mission Society Compassion Center trailer will be First Lutheran Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown. Gently-used clothing, small appliances and food pantry available. Clothing donations accepted. Call 410-257-3030, or go to www.firstlutheranchurch.org.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Parkway. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Oct. 11
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Calvert County Office on Aging will hold a free seven-week falls prevention program 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 11, through Nov. 22, at Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The program is aimed at reducing falls and building confidence in older adults. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606, ext. 121.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve a chicken Cordon Bleu dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
New Direction Community Theater will stage “The Murder Room” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard. Mavis Hollister who returns to her cottage and is shocked to find her husband waiting for her because she was sure she had killed him. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Go to ndctheater.org.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert County Lion’s Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Call Jim at 410-610-9939.
The Lutheran Mission Society Compassion Center trailer will be First Lutheran Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown. Gently-used clothing, small appliances and food pantry available. Clothing donations accepted. Call 410-257-3030, or go to www.firstlutheranchurch.org.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 12140 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold a Portrait Pairs children’s art class 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $30 for one adult and one child, $35 for one adult and two children and includes materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold a country dance 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. Lessons begin 7 p.m. The cost is $15, which includes soft drinks or draft beer and snacks. Call 410-257-9878, or email LBloyer@Verizon.Net.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold a Pouring Paint adult art class 12:30 to 3:30 p.m Saturday, Oct. 12, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $55 and includes materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Hospice will hold CONNECT grief workshops for teens Saturday, Oct. 12, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick. Interactive workshop for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 7. The cost is $20 and scholarships are available. Go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
Broomes Island Cornhole League will hold a tournament 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open 10 a.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The cost is $25 per person. Call 443-432-3004 or go to www.pfvrs.org.
Concerned Black Women will hold its 12th annual Salute to Excellence Awards and Scholarship fundraiser luncheon 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bethel Way of the Cross Church, 5450 Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund. The cost is $60. Contact Cassandra Okwumabua at 3012-910-3628, or cassandra.d.okwumabua@gmail.com.
Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will hold its annual 5K Run/Walk “Being a Healthier You” 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the pavilion in North Beach. Registration begins 8 a.m. The cost is $40, $25 for ages 12 and younger. Go to http://5kopo2019.eventbrite.com/ or www.facebook.com/OmegaPiOmegaChapter.
Friends of Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will hold a purse Bingo 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with early bird games at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Must be 18. Proceeds benefit Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter. Tickets are $35, $30 in advance. Email nochaineddogs@comcast.net.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Bethel Way of the Cross Church of Christ will hold its 12th Annual Salute to Excellence Awards Scholarship Fundraiser Luncheon 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 5450 Cherry Hill Road in Huntingtown. The cost is $60. Go to www.2019cbwsalutetoexcellenceluncheon.eventbrite.com.
The Lutheran Mission Society Compassion Center trailer will be First Lutheran Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown. Gently-used clothing, small appliances and food pantry available. Clothing donations accepted. Call 410-257-3030, or go to www.firstlutheranchurch.org.
New Direction Community Theater will stage “The Murder Room” 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard. Mavis Hollister is shocked to find her husband waiting for her because she was sure she’d killed him. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Go to ndctheater.org.
Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church will hold a family Oktoberfest 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9463 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Costume contest, games, music, arts and crafts and a pumpkin patch. Dress in Oktoberfest attire and receive a free food ticket.
Pepper’s Pet Pantry will hold a cat and dog adoption event 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 13372 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. The event is in conjunction with Saint Mary’s and Calvert County animal rescue groups. Call 410-326-4006.
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold a contra dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Christ Church, 37497 Zack Fowler Road in Chaptico. Southern MD Open Band will perform. Beginner’s dance begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be an ice cream social at intermission. Admission is $10, $6 for members, free for ages 16 and younger. Go to www.smtmd.org.
CalvART Gallery will hold a reception for its Jefferson Patterson Park exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The exhibit runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 410-535-9252, or go to www.calvartgallery.com.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Tables are $15, or $25 for two and must be reserved in advance.
Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet and paint at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The project will be Lisbeth Stull’s “Mrs. Whoo-Ligans”.
Contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835, or smdp.LearnToPaint@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $10, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
National Society of Black Engineers’ Jr. CASH will hold a meeting 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Calvert County Baptist Church, 2190 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Explore STEM fields. For grades K to 12.
Union Church will hold a Revival 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 8912 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Pastor David and guest Pastor Roberto will conduct a series of meetings to answer life’s questions. Open to all. Call 410-257-3555, or go to www.NBUC.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Women 2 Women will hold a Sip & Swing 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. No membership required. The cost is $35. Sponsorships available. Go to www.calvertchamber.org.
Union Church will hold a Revival 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at 8912 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Pastor David and Guest Pastor Roberto will conduct a series of meetings to answer life’s questions. Open to all. Call 410-257-3555, or go to www.NBUC.org.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.