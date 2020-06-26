Calendar of events

Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, MD. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Friday, June 26
Running Hare Vineyard will screen “Madagascar” as a drive-in movie 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 26, at 105 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages are available fior purchase. The cost is $25 per vehicle.
Call 410-414-8486 or go to www.runningharevineyard.com.
Saturday, June 27
Running Hare Vineyard will screen “Caddyshack” as a drive-in movie 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 105 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages are available fior purchase. The cost is $25 per vehicle. Call 410-414-8486 or go to www.runningharevineyard.com.
Calvert Library will hold virtual Storytime Snippets: Silly Story Saturday 11 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Read stories. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth&l=virtual%2520branch.
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28. The cost is $15 and registration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Artworks@7th Gallery will hold a soft opening for its “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” online exhibit 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The wearing of masks is encouraged. The online exhibit ends Tuesday, June 30. Go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/).
Monday, June 29
Calvert Library will hold virtual It’s Elementary Saturday 9 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 29. STEAM-based activities using common household items. For grade K-5. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth&l=virtual%2520branch.
Calvert Library will hold virtual Music Monday 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 29. Songs and lullabies. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth&l=virtual%2520branch.
Tuesday, June 30
Calvert County Department of Public Safety will host a free virtual training session on how to spot and report hazardous weather 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Attendees will also learn basics about winter weather and tropical hazards. Free, but registration required by 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28. Call 410-535-1600 ext. 2638 or go to www.weather.gov/lwx/skywarn.
Calvert Library will hold virtual Reptile Wonders 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 30. Interactive show with different exotic species of reptiles from the rehabilitation center in Westminster. A discussion will follow. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth&l=virtual%2520branch.
Calvert Library will hold virtual Bedtime Story 4 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Songs and lullabies. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth&l=virtual%2520branch.
Wednesday, July 1
Calvert Marine Museum will be holding a sidewalk sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Friday, July 3
Running Hare Vineyard will host its annual fireworks display 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 3, at 105 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Live music and beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets are $5-34. Call 410-414-8486 or go to www.runningharevineyard.com.
Saturday, July 4
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The market will feature more than 30 vendors selling handmade, homemade, or homegrown items. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Free admission, but social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks must be worn by those age 2 and older.
Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Wednesday, July 8
Calvert Marine Museum will be holding a sidewalk sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in effect.
Call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Thursday, July 9
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 10. The cost is $15 and registration is required.
Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Saturday, July 11
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15 each or $25. Social distancing practices will be in effect and face masks are required. Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold a new volunteer orientation 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings. The hands-on event will teach feeding routines, how to groom a horse and safety and awareness when working with horses. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email freedom.hill.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 16
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on “Gertrude Sawyer: A Woman Who Builds” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The talk, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series. Call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Saturday, July 25
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 26. The cost is $15 and registration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. The cost is $15 and registration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Saturday, Aug. 8
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15 each or $25 for two and must be reserved in advance. Social distancing practices will be in effect and face masks are required. Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa will host The Wailers 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Must be 21 or older. Tickets are $29-39. Call 410-257-9956 or go to https://cbresortspa.ticketleap.com/the-wailers/.
Thursday, Aug. 20
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. The cost is $15. Registration required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on the Nunalleo excavation and cultural preservation and collaboration in southwest Alaska’s rapidly-changing climate 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Speaker Series. Call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa will host Ginuwine 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Tickets are $59-69. Must be 21 years or older. Call 410-257-5569 or go to https://cbresortspa.ticketleap.com/ginuwine/.
Monday, Sept. 7
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on bison hunting in northeast Wyoming 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series. Call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Saturday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 13, at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The cost is $60, and scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is Friday, Aug. 28. Contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15 each or $25 for two. Social distancing practices will be in effect and face masks are required. Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Saturday, Sept. 19
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. The cost is $15 and registration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Saturday, Sept. 26
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic. The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run. The event is open to individuals and relay teams but limited to 75 participants. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members. Go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Saturday, Oct. 3
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The cost is $15 and registration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15 each or $25 for two and must be reserved in advance. Social distancing practices will be in effect and face masks are required. Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.
Sunday, Oct. 18
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. The cost is $15. egistration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion titled “Equestrian artifacts of the English tobacco colonies: Identification, manufacturing, trade and interpretation” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The virtual discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook Watch, is part of the Speaker Series. Call 410-586-1101 or go to www.jefpat.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a guided canoe trip 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. Rain date is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. The cost is $15 and registration is required. Call 410-414-3400 or go to info@acltweb.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a yard sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tables are $15 each or $25 for two. Social distancing will be in effect and face masks are required.
Call Diana after 5 p.m. at 410-231-1775.