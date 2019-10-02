Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The League of Women Voters of Calvert County and its outreach partners will hold voter registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. Go to www.lwvcalvert.org.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Happy Crafternoon! 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Books and language through short stories and art. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a book discussion on Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 2, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Historic St. Mary’s City Little Explorers will hold On the Farm 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Godiah Spray Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park. Meet the animals, learn about different farm jobs, and hear farm sounds. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $4, $3 for members, free for adults. Contact Donna at 240-895-4980, or go to info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Teen Movie Night with a screening of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Alias 3.6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Hands-on activities to have fun with reading. For grades 3 to 6. Registration required. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Shake It Out 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Music and movement to promote social, emotional and physical skills. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a resume and cover letter writing workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Bring a resume. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Pkwy. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Oct. 4
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will serve a riblets dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold karaoke 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 4, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. No cover charge. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
New Direction Community Theater will stage “The Murder Room” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard. The play tells the Mavis Hollister who returns to her cottage and is shocked to find her husband waiting for her because she was sure she had killed him. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Go to ndctheater.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold free training for parents titled Responsibility Centered Discipline 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 12140 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association will hold a breakfast and pep rally for the game against Air Force 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center, 46780 Tate Road at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Open to alumni, friends and fans. Deadline for reservations is Monday, Sept. 30. The cost is $20, $15 in advance. Contact Rick Snyder at 240-298-2279 or richard.l.snyder@saic.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a free community day 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick. Swim, participate in fitness activities and win prizes. Call 410-535-1600, Ext. 2649, or 410-414-8350.
Calvert County will offer free rabies vaccinations for pets 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow. Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required. Cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes are eligible. Pet licenses will be available and are $20, $7 for spayed or neutered pets and proof is required. A county pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs age five months and older. Call 410-535-5400, or go to www.CalvertHealth.org.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church will hold a comedy night 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 225 Alexander Lane in Solomons. The show will feature David Beck and Tom Holaday. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include beer, wine and soda, $20 for ages 18 and younger. Call Denise Anderson at 4120-394-1949.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold a Fun and Fanciful Creatures children’s art class 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $30 for one adult and one child, $35 for one adult and two children and includes materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Friends of the Poor will hold a 5K walk and run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Calverton School, 300 Calverton School Road in Huntingtown. Kids race and silent auction. Sponsorships available. The fee is $25. Proceeds benefit the poor in the county. Go to www.fotp.doodlekit.com.
Alumni Players will hold auditions for “Seagulls in a Cherry Orchard” 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Lady Star of the Sea School, 90 Alexander Lane in Solomons. The play is about two screenwriters who trek to an isolated arts colony hoping for no interruptions. Auditions for the parts of five men and three women in their 20s to 50s will consist of cold readings from the script. Call Adrienne Donaldson at 410-326-2790.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Brain Games noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Freedom Day will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church, 6519 Lower Marlboro Lane in Owings; Lower Marlboro Hall, 3911 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings; and All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. The annual event commemorates the freedom of those who, with the help of the British, fled slavery during the War of 1812. Walking tours, guest speakers, entertainment, vendors and exhibits. Kayak tours will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Contact Kirsti Uunila at 410-535-1600, Ext. 2504, or kirsti.uunila@calvertcountymd.gov.
New Direction Community Theater will stage “The Murder Room” 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard. The play tells the Mavis Hollister who shocked to find her husband waiting for her because she was sure she had killed him. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Go to ndctheater.org.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will welcome the Edna E. Lockwood bugeye with a tour 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Rod ‘N Reel Restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The fully restored Edna is the last of 600 bugeye sailing boats built in 1889 by John B. Harrison. Registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its second Spirits & Steeds event 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7940 N. Flint Hill Road in Owings. Several local breweries and wineries will be on hand. Live music, food, games, horseback rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, vendors, raffles and tours. Proceeds go to care of the horses at the rescue. Drink tickets are $25 and include a special glass and free pours, or admission is $10, free for ages 15 and younger. Email Beth at bethm.freedom.hill@gmail.com, or go to spiritsandsteeds2019.eventbrite.com.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free veteran’s resource fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Educational programs, presentations and local and state resources and businesses that cater to veterans. Call 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or email contact Amanda Peterson at apeterson@calverthospice.org.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold a beginning watercolor adult art class 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $55 and includes materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Smithville United Methodist Church in Dunkirk will host a community breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3005 Ferry Landing Road in Dunkirk. Open to all. The cost is $7, $4 for children.
CalvertHealth Foundation will hold its 10th annual Breast Cancer 5K Color Walk/Run 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Solomons. Registration begins 7 a.m. at the Solomons medical offices, 14090 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. The cost is $50, and sponsorships are also available. Go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will be held 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fair Ground Road in La Plata. Artists, vendors and entertainers. Call 301-932-9760, or go to www.somdtattooexpo.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Daughters of Abraham of Southern Maryland will hold its next meeting 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 12185 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby. The topic is Mary in the Muslim and Christian faiths.
Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold “Reach and Raise on the Road” yoga 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hallowing Point Park. Giveaways and door prizes. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Department of Parks & Recreation Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund and Living Beyond Breast Cancer education and support programs. The cost is $24. Go to https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html and enter activity No. 140600.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will be held 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fair Ground Road in La Plata. Artists, vendors and entertainers. Call 301-932-9760, or go to www.somdtattooexpo.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
The Prince Frederick Coalition will hold an open community meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the United Way, 530 Main St. in Prince Frederick. Featured speakers will be Candice D’Agostino, Director of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse; Carrie Wilson, Executive Director of the Calvert County Public Library; and Guffrie Smith, President of the Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth. Go to calvertkids@outlook.com.
Alumni Players will hold auditions for “Seagulls in a Cherry Orchard” 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady Star of the Sea School, 90 Alexander Lane in Solomons. The play is about two screenwriters who trek to an isolated arts colony hoping for no interruptions. Auditions for the parts of five men and three women in their 20s to 50s will consist of cold readings from the script. Call Adrienne Donaldson at 410-326-2790.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Morning Fun 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Dancing, stories and movies. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Green Crafting 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Make crafts out of materials that would typically be thrown out. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Night Fun 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Stories, songs and movement. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Seventh Annual Southern Maryland Veterans Boot Camp will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at American Legion Post 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Topics include veteran support organizations, healthcare, veteran benefits, employment opportunities and networking. Registration required. Contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov, or to register online, go to www.mwejobs.maryland.gov.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Alumni Players will hold auditions for “Seagulls in a Cherry Orchard” 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Our Lady Star of the Sea School, 90 Alexander Lane in Solomons. The play is about two screenwriters who trek to an isolated arts colony hoping for no interruptions. Auditions for the parts of five men and three women in their 20s to 50s will consist of cold readings from the script. Call Adrienne Donaldson at 410-326-2790.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold a Sons of the Americal Legion meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. No cover charge. Call Commander Ward at 410-610-7217, or go to www.MD-LPost206.org.
The Calvert County Antique Arts Association will host Pricilla Phillips 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Phillips will discuss antique silver. Call 410-610-4798.
Calvert County Chapter of American Antique Arts Association will meet 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. New members and guests welcome. Call Teresa at 202-841-3176. (SECOND TUESDAY SEPT-JUNE)
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free drop-in grief support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Calvert Hospice will hold a free drop-in grief support group 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a free Time Traveling Kids Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Stories and activities about the past. Registration required. Call 410-586-8501, or go to www.jefpat.org.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert County Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open 5:30 p.m. The guild is currently accepting new members. Go to calvertcountyquiltguild.org.
The Southern Maryland Smockers will meet 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Calvert Library Fairview Branch. The group aims to preserve and the art of smocking and related needlework. Contact Joan at 301-262-5220, or joansmessinger@verizon.net.
Congregation Sha’are Shalom of Waldorf will its annual Erev Yom Kippur service 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Registration required by Friday, Sept. 27. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Brain Games 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Resume workshop 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 9. Learn basic resume writing and tips. Bring a resume. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Happy Crafternoon! 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Books and language through stories and art. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a MD Workforce Exchange Interview workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Job Source Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Job counseling and search and resume help. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince will hold a Memoirs & Creative Writing workshop with author Elisavietta Ritchie 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Bring copies of your work to discuss and share with the group. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a board of director’s meeting 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a song circle and jam session 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Trade songs and take turns choosing and leading a group of musicians. For all abilities. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a representative from DLLR Veteran Assistance 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, to assist veterans with job placement. Registration encouraged. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Congregation Sha’are Shalom of Waldorf will its annual Yom Kippur service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Registration required by Friday, Sept. 27. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.