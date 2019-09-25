Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079, ext. 35.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079, ext. 35.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a representative from DLLR Disabled Veteran Outreach Program to assist with job searches 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Registration encouraged. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Brain Games 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Happy Crafternoon! 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Books and language through stories and art. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a National Issues Forum: A House Divided discussion 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Designed to help every American is affected by the divisions and outrage that prevent us from making progress on urgent problems. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a Song Circle / Jam Session 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Trade songs and take turns leading a group of musicians. For all abilities. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Partners for Success will hold caregiver a support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Calvert Country School. Contact Sue Ralalowski at 443-550-8375, or parentconnections@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Shake It Out 9:45 to 10:15 and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Music and movement to create social, emotional and physical skills. Children myst be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its Little Minnows program 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The theme is Birds, Beaks, Feathers, & Feet. The cost is $5, free for members. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold its Teen Book Club on “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Adult D&D 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. All experience levels welcome. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Parkway in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Sept. 27
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will hold an open mic night 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Christ Church Parish Hall, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. All levels welcome. Doors open 7 p.m. Admission is $7, free for performers. To sign up, contact Mike Smith at smtmdmike@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 260 will serve a barbecue meats dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 3330 Chesapeake Road in Chesapeake Beach. The cost is $12. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-Post 206.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold its On Pins & Needles group 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Pirate Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Talk like a pirate, sea songs, get a tattoo, learn to tie knots and make crafts. Museum admission applies. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bumper Jacksons 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Call 410-326-2042, or go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a steamed or fried shrimp dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 27, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7-18. Call 301-274-3522.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club will meet 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Clearwater Nature Center, 11400 Thrift Road in Clinton. The topic will be geode breaking. Email Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Garden Smarter: Thinking About Beekeeping? Workshop 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Topics include honeybees and equipment. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. For ages 5 and older. Suggested donation is $2 per boat. Museum admission applies. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons. Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and help raise funds. Contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Downton Abbey Tea 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Period attire encouraged. Catered by Butterflies & Wishes, Teas & Sweets. The cost is $25 due by Sept. 21. Registration required. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a workshop on Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Speakers will be Brit Kirwan of the Kirwan Commission and former Maryland state superintendent of schools David Hornbeck. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Congregation Sha’are Shalom of Waldorf will its annual Erev Rosh Hashanah service 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 30
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Morning Fun 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Dancing, stories and movies. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold its Green Crafting group 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Make crafts out of materials that would typically be thrown out. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Night Fun 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Stories, songs and movement. Call 410-535-0291.
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Congregation Sha’are Shalom of Waldorf will its annual Rosh Hashanah service and luncheon 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Southern Maryland’s Reform Jewish synagogue, 18 Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf. Registration required by Friday, Sept. 27. Call 301-645-4606, or go to shaareshalom@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 31
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 31, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 31, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079, ext. 35.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Dream Weaver Cafe, 114 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-0585.
Southern Maryland Meditation Community will hold a meeting 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. A discussion will be held regarding upcoming meditations. Go to www.somdmeditationcommunity.org/.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an eight-week Ceramics class 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Tuesdays beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, and running through Dec. 5, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. For ages 15 and older. The cost is $240 plus $25 materials fee per class. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Writers by the Bay 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a silent auction 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Rod ‘N Reel restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Tickets are $25. Proceeds go toward scholarships. Go to www.calvertdemwomen.com.
Southern Maryland Meditation Community will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Middleham and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Open to all. Go to www.somdmeditationcommunity.org/.
Calvert Hospice will hold a drop-in grief support group 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Free. Contact Tessa Washington at 410-535-0892, or email twashington@calverthospice.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The League of Women Voters of Calvert County and its outreach partners will hold voter registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. Go to www.lwvcalvert.org.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host Happy Crafternoon! 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Books and language through short stories and art. For ages 3 to 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a book discussion on Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SoCo Arts Lab will hold an open studio 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 2, at 312 Tracy’s Landing in Deale. The cost is $24 plus materials. Email socoal.founders@gmail.com, or go to www.socoartslab.org.
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Teen Movie Night with a screening of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Alias 3.6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Hands-on activities to have fun with reading. For grades 3 to 6. Registration required. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Shake It Out 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Music and movement to promote social, emotional and physical skills. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a resume and cover letter writing workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Bring a resume. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Pkwy. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, Oct. 4
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 will hold Bingo 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 200 Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard. Doors open 6 p.m. with early bird games at 7 p.m. Raffles and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Job counseling and searches and resume help. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold free training for parents titled Responsibility Centered Discipline 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 12140 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
The Greater Southern Maryland Chapter of the Naval Academy Alumni Association will hold a breakfast and pep rally for the game against Air Force 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at River’s Edge Catering and Conference Center, 46780 Tate Road at the Patuxent River naval Air Station. Open to alumni, friends and fans. Deadline for reservations is Monday, Sept. 30. The cost is $20, $15 in advance. Contact Rick Snyder at 240-298-2279 or richard.l.snyder@saic.com.