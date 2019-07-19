Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to P.O. Box 485, Prince Frederick, Md. 20678. Email items to calcommunity@somdnews.com. Include the time, date and location of the event as well as a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Friday, July 19
The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network will meet 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Chamber office, 120 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2577, or go to www.calvertchamber.org.
United Way of Calvert County will hold An Evening Under the Stars 6 to 10 p.m Friday, July 19, at Jefferson Patterson park & Museum, 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Farm-to-table dinner with drinks, live music, bourbon tasting, hot air balloon rides weather permitting and a fireworks display. Proceeds benefit Calvert County’s Community Impact Funds. Tickets are $165 per person, or $150 each for four people. Sponsorships available. Go to www.unitedwayunderstars.org.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold karaoke 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 19, at 3330 E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach. No cover. Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-post206.org.
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 19. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet 9 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Call Debbie at 301-642-0146.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a steak or seafood dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15-$18. Call 301-274-3522.
Saturday, July 20
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Brain Games noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Dungeons & Dragons 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20. All levels welcome. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold MakePlay Learn 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Take building to a new level. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Photography Club will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Harriet Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be a guest speaker. Everyone welcome. Call Sharon Shifflett at 410-829-3105, or email sharonshifflett52@yahoo.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City will hold its 32nd annual Tidewater Archaeology Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Tour excavations at the home of Maryland’s first governor, Leonard Calvert. Artifacts will be on display and lab tours. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 6 to 18, free for members and ages 5 and younger. Contact 240-895-4990, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
Sunday, July 21
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Historic St. Mary’s City will hold its 32nd annual Tidewater Archaeology Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Tour excavations at the home of Maryland’s first governor, Leonard Calvert. Artifacts will be on display and lab tours. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 6 to 18, free for members and ages 5 and younger. Contact 240-895-4990, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7. Call 301-274-3522.
Monday, July 22
St. Leonard Baptist Church will host a meeting in support of people recovering from addictive and compulsive behaviors 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Chesapeake Auction House, 5015 St. Leonard Road.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Monday Morning Fun 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 22. Dancing, stories and movies. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Lawyer in the Library noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 22. Legal questions answered. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Green Crafting 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 22. Make crafts out of materials that would typically be thrown out. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold a reception for fiber artist and potter Nancy Deane Bateman 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22. Demonstrations and hands-on sampling. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold Astronomy Night 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 22. Learn about the equipment used by the Astronomy Club of Southern Maryland. All ages welcome. Weather permitting. Call 410-257-2101, or go tohttp://CalvertLibrary.info.
Tuesday, July 23
Peer Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The group helps improve the likelihood of sustained recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising children 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at 3695 Hallowing Point Road, Suite 5, Prince Frederick. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Summer Fun with storyteller Diane Macklin 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Using the African griotic method, Macklin’s work inspires hope, peace and justice through world folktales and personal narratives. Call 410-257-2411, or go tohttp://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold Summer Fun with storyteller Diane Macklin 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk. Using the African griotic method, Macklin’s work inspires hope, peace and justice through world folktales and personal narratives. Call 410-257-2101, or go tohttp://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Art Drop In 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Draw, sketch, work on digital art, comic or manga art. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Dungeons & Dragons for adults 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. All levels welcome. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Flying Needles 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Knitting, crocheting and portable crafting group. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold bingo 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Doors open 5 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. The cost is $8. Call 301-855-0520.
Wednesday, July 24
Emotions Anonymous will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is designed to help those suffering from a range of emotional problems including anger, depression, grief and loneliness. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a representative from DLLR Veteran Assistance 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. Employment assistance. Registration encouraged. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Brain Games 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Summer Fun with storyteller Diane Macklin 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Patuxent-Appeal Campus, 35 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Using the African griotic method, Macklin’s work inspires hope, peace and justice through world folktales and personal narratives. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold MakePlayLearn 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Summer Fun with storyteller Diane Macklin 2 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.Using the African griotic method, Macklin’s work inspires hope, peace and justice through world folktales and personal narratives.. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K-5. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K-5. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info
Medicated Assisted Recovery Support Group will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at 280 Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. The program is to support those in medicated assisted treatment in recovery. Call 410-535-3079 ext. 35.
The Family ACCESS Center of Calvert County and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a workshop on developmental assets for raising kids 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Calvert Library Southern Branch. Call Wanda at 443-975-7357.
Showtime Deli will hold Spirit Night for Christmas in April 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at 21719 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. A full menu will be available. Call 301-862-3354.
Thursday, July 25
Partners for Success will hold caregiver a support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Calvert Country School. Contact Sue Ralalowski at 443-550-8375, or parentconnections@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host Scrabble games 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25. A two-letter word cheat sheet is used. Bring a lunch. Call Darlene at 410-535-6266.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will host the JobSource Mobile Career Center 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Job counseling and job searches and resume help. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Explore space through toys, stories, and activities. For grades K-5. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Fairview Branch will hold Summer STEAM 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Explore space through toys, stories and activities. For grades K-5. Call 410-257-2101, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch will hold MakePlayLearn 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Take building and creativity to a new level. Call 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host a Teen Book Club – Spontaneous 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Drop-in and discussion group. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold Mokuyobi Anime night 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Anime, sushi an watch Osamu Tezuka’s Metropolis. Call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
The U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, Greater Southern Maryland Chapter will hold a mid-summer social 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Brudergarten Beer Garden, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Open to all alumni and friends of the Naval Academy. No registration required.
The Wildewood Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet 9:50 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Wildewood Community Center No. 1, 44685 Wildewood Pkwy. in California. Weigh-in starts 9 a.m. Call Linda at 301-475-8305.
Friday, July 26
Calvert Animal Welfare League will hold an indoor yard sale and thrift shop 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at 1040 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-9300.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet 9 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Call Debbie at 301-642-0146.
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold On Pins & Needles 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 26. Bring your quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting, or other project. Call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brett Eldredge will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 5 p.m. Special guest is Cassadee Pope. No large bags, coolers, lawn chairs or umbrellas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $36-$69. Call 1-800-787-9454, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Southern Baptist Church will host a free meeting to support those who are dealing with alcohol and drugs 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at 12140 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Contact Nathaniel Fowler at 240-435-0613, or go to www.scbcmd.com.
American Legion Post 238 will serve a rib dinner 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. Call 301-274-3522.
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club will meet 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Clearwater Nature Center, 11400 Thrift Road in Clinton. The topic will be geode breaking. Email Rich Simcsak at sadsack56@msn.com.