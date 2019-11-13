Substitute custodian needed
The Office on Aging is looking for a substitute custodian with reliable transportation who is available to work at all three senior centers.
For more information, call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606.
Veterans, Let’s Talk
Veterans are welcome to drop in, meet other veterans, and talk about anything on their minds 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at North Beach Senior Center; 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Southern Pines Senior Center; and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
The programs will be facilitated by Calvert Hospice chaplain Bill Miller.
OOA to provide flu shots
The Office on Aging and the Calvert County Health Department will provide high dosage flu shots Monday, Nov. 18 at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and Monday, Nov. 25 at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Medicare will be accepted, or the fee will be $55 without it.
Appointments are required.
For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748, or North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549
Volunteering as a tax aide
The AARP Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the Calvert County Office on Aging, is looking for volunteers to serve as tax counselors to prepare, review and efile 2019 tax returns at each of the three senior centers in 2020.
All Tax-Aide volunteers will be required to pass the Internal Revenue Service and Maryland certification tests.
Training will be offered in late 2019 and/or early 2020.
Call Patti Ryon at 410-535-4606.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will host an interactive puzzle game with Wacky Word Wednesday 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Southern Pines Senior Center will screen the comedy “Bucket List” with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold a watercolor workshop 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. All levels are welcome and registration is required. The cost is $15.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a discussion titled “Grief & Loss Support” about emotions during holidays 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. (SECOND & FOURTH TUESDAYS MONTH)
Calvert Pines Senior Center will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at noon, Thursday, Nov. 21. Local jazz group Higher Standards will perform.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will create Thanksgiving works of art on rocks 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
North Beach Senior Center will host members of the Chesapeake Garden Club 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Registration is required.
North Beach Senior Center will serve a Thanksgiving meal and play a game of Gobble, Gobble, Bingo beginning 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Registration for lunch is required.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold its Thanksgiving silent auction with items and baskets 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 18, through Thursday, Nov. 21.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host a performance by Southern MD Encore Chorale 1 p.m. Wednesday, November –---.
Ongoing events
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold Coloring for Grownups 9:30 a.m. Mondays in October. All supplies are included.
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center's card stamping group will make works of art 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month. Bring an instruments and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.