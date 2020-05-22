CSM announces transfer agreements

The College of Southern Maryland also reached a milestone recently when it signed an articulation agreement with Frostburg State University, which allows CSM to offer its students priority enrollment or guaranteed admission to 50 four-year colleges and universities to pursue 100 distinct degree programs.
College of Southern Maryland Coordinator of Transfer and Articulation Jacqui Rogers has been focused on expanding the college’s collection of transfer agreements since she joined the college two years ago.
“It just makes sense to get a great education at CSM and then move on to earn your bachelor’s degree at half the cost,” Rogers said in a news release. “Especially now, in these uncertain times, with our communities struggling to economically survive during the COVID-19 crisis. Why pay an Ivy League tuition to get the same excellent education you can get much more affordably, and get a guaranteed transfer to a four-year institution?”
Also called ‘articulation agreements,’ transfer agreements are formal documents outlining a commitment between two or more academic institutions to guarantee a student transfer.
CSM also formed partnerships with Morgan State University, the University of Baltimore and the State University of New York – Delhi.
The articulation agreement with FSU allows CSM graduates with an associate of science degree in business administration; business administration: technical management; accounting; business management or hospitality management.
Rogers also facilitated an articulation agreement with Frostburg for a bachelor’s in recreation and parks management.
CSM and Morgan State University signed an articulation agreement May 1 for CSM graduates with their two-year degree in construction management technology to attend MSU to attain a bachelor’s in construction management. The partnership provides the first and only transfer agreement CSM has for its graduates pursuing a bachelor’s in this field of study.
“We are thrilled to offer our students who are pursuing a career in the construction trades this transfer opportunity,” Rogers said. “The construction sector is essential in today’s world and this agreement helps make a stronger, and steady pipeline of employees ready to enter a demanding, and well-paying job market.”
College of Southern Maryland joined a corps of community colleges participating in University of Baltimore’s new BeeLine program, which, starting this fall, allows eligible students to apply for and be admitted to the program while still enrolled at the college. Through BeeLine, College of Southern Maryland students can receive priority advising from the University of Baltimore to ensure they are on track to have their credits transfer to the agreed-upon university’s degree program.
In addition, College of Southern Maryland students are eligible for the Bob & Renee Parson’s Foundation Scholarship, which provides scholarships for hundreds of full-time students who transfer to the University of Baltimore primarily from community colleges, including current or former members of the military.
These need-based scholarships, totaling up to $5 million over five years, help students close the financial gap between their federal Pell Grants and the cost of tuition and fees for their final two years of undergraduate education.
“The best part about the Parson Scholarship and the BeeLine program is that UB provides a great deal of flexibility for students who are juggling school, home demands and work,” Rogers said.
In the articulation agreement with SUNY-Delhi in upstate New York, CSM nursing grads will be given guaranteed admission to earn bachelor of science in nursing degrees. Minimum requirements include graduating College of Southern Maryland with a 2.8 grade point average.
“SUNY Delhi is excited about our new academic partnership with College of Southern Maryland,” said Susan Dean, SUNY Delhi’s interim provost and dean of the School of Nursing. “Together, we support nurses in advancing their degrees as well as their lives.”
College of Southern Maryland students can now also transfer to St. Mary’s College of Maryland with their AS in computer science with Cloud Computing to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science. This articulation agreement is in addition to 11 other agreements in place with St. Mary’s for students going for their bachelors in everything from English and STEM fields to theater, film and media Studies.
College of Southern Maryland’s other new agreements offer a bachelors in conflict analysis and dispute resolution at Salisbury University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Bowie State University.
For more information about all of the transfer agreements and other opportunities available for College of Southern Maryland students, go to www.csm.edu.