University honors

Aeschlimann named to president's list
Dominic Aeschlimann of Huntingtown was named to the dean's list at Mt. St. Mary's University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4.
Delgado named to president's list
Ryan Delgado of Dunkirk was named to the dean's list at Mt. St. Mary's University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4.
Donaldson named to president's list
Sarah Donaldson of Owings was named to the dean's list at Mt. St. Mary's University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4.
Elkins named to dean's list
Molly Elkins of Owings has been named to the dean's list at The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's lust, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester.
Elkins is a senior majoring in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology.
Collins named to dean's list
Kayla Collins of Prince Frederick has been named to the dean's list at The University of Scranton in Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester.
Collins is a senior majoring in counseling and human services.
Hartle graduates from Utah
Joe Hartle of Lusby graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in biomedical engineering.
Hughes named to president's list
Josephine Hughes of St. Leonard has been named to the president's list at Georgia's Mercer University for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the president's list, students must meet rigorous grade-point-average standards.
Hughes is a sophomore studying liberal arts and sciences.
Kistler named to dean's list
Nate Kistler of Lusby was named to the dean's list at New York's Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's lust, students must have a grade point equal to or higher than 3.4, have no D, F or INC grades and have completed at least 12 credit hours.
Kistler is studying chemical engineering.
Maxon named to dean's list
Chase Maxon of Huntingtown has been named to the dean's list at Shenandoah University in Virginia for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Maxon is studying business administration.
Ortiz named to dean's list
Joseph Ortiz of North Beach was named to the dean's list at New York's Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's lust, students must have a grade point equal to or higher than 3.4, have no D, F or INC grades and have completed at least 12 credit hours.
Ortiz is studying computer engineering.
Parran named to dean's list
Tanesha Parran of Lusby has been named to the dean's list at Shenandoah University in Virginia for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Parran is studying business administration.
Pearson named to dean's list
Ashlyn Pearson of Huntingtown was named to the president's list at Mississippi College for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the president's list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit.
Penix named to dean's list
Trevor Penix of Prince Frederick was named to the dean's list at New York's Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's lust, students must have a grade point equal to or higher than 3.4, have no D, F or INC grades and have completed at least 12 credit hours.
Penix is studying biotechnology and molecular bioscience.
Ryan named to dean's list
Jake Ryan of Prince Frederick was named to the dean's list at New York's Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's lust, students must have a grade point equal to or higher than 3.4, have no D, F or INC grades and have completed at least 12 credit hours.
Ryan is studying film and animation.
Schneider named to president's list
Alexis Schneider of Lusby was named to the president's list at Mt. St. Mary's University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the president's list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0.
Shoop named to president's list
David Shoop of Dunkirk was named to the dean's list at Mt. St. Mary's University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4.
Tedtsen graduates from Worcester Polytechnic
Trinity Tedtsen of Chesapeake Beach graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering with high distinction.
Whidman named to president's list
Margaret Widman of Chesapeake Beach was named to the dean's list at Mt. St. Mary's University for the spring semester.
In order to be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4.