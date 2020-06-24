University honors

Hinds named to dean’s list
Kaitlyn Hinds of North Beach has been named to the dean’s list at St. Vincent College in Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Hinds is a senior who is majoring in management.
Hornback named to dean’s list
Justin Hornback of Lusby was been named to the dean’s list at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5-grade point average.
Hornback is majoring in transportation design.
Kintunde named to dean’s list
Oluwasayo Kintunde of Lusby has been named to the dean’s list to Southern New Hampshire University for the winter semester, which runs January to May.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.699 and earn 12 credits.
Kosa named to dean’s list
Kirsten Kosa of Dunkirk has been named to the dean’s list at DeSales University in Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours.
Nazzaro inducted into honor society
Dante Nazzaro of Dunkirk was recently inducted into the Mu Kappa Chapter of Gamma Theta Upsilon, the international geographic honor society, at Hofstra University in New York.
Plaudis named to dean’s list
Haylee Plaudis of Owings has been named to the dean’s list at Hood College for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least six semester hours.
Porfiri named to dean’s list
Nina Porfiri of Huntingtown has been named to the dean’s list at St. Vincent College in Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Porfiri is a junior who is studying management.
Vetting named to dean’s list
Jonathan Vetting of Lusby has been named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the university’s dean’s list, a student must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.