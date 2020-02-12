Ackerman named to dean’s list
Janae M. Ackerman of Chesapeake Beach has been named to the dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Ackerman is a freshman studying biology.
Bagarus named to dean’s list
Dylan Bagarus of Solomons has been named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a quality point average of 3.6 or higher and take at least 12 credit hours.
Chapman named to dean’s list
Robert Chapman of Sunderland has been named to the dean’s list at Shepherd University in West Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher and carry at least 15 hours of coursework.
Crounse named to dean’s list
Tyler Crounse of Owings has been named to the dean’s list at Shepherd University in West Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher and carry at least 15 hours of coursework.
Brandon Easton named to dean’s list
Brandon Easton of Huntingtown has been named to the dean’s list at Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business for the fall semester after posting a grade point average of 3.8.
Bryan Easton named to dean’s list
Bryan Easton of Huntingtown has been named to the dean’s list at Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business for the fall semester after posting a grade point average of 4.0.
Hughes named to president’s, dean’s list at Mercer
Josephine Hughes of St. Leonard has been named to the president’s and dean’s lists at Mercer College in Georgia for the fall semester. Hughes is a sophomore majoring in college of liberal arts and sciences.
Leonard named to dean’s list
Gregory Leonard of Lusby has been named to the dean’s list at Shepherd University in West Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher and carry at least 15 hours of coursework.
O’Brien named to dean’s list
Allison O’Brien of Owings has been named to the dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher. O’Brien is a freshman studying biology and environmental science.
Ogle Jr. named to dean’s list
Ben A. Ogle Jr. of Owings has been named to the dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Virginia for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Ogle is a freshman studying political science.
Ramberg named to dean’s list
Tristan Ramberg of Chesapeake Beach has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri Valley College for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and at least 12 graded hours.
Ramberg is a senior majoring in history.
Redden named to dean’s list
Derrick Redden of St. Leonard has been named to the dean’s list at Clarion University in Pennsylvania for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credits.