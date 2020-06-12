University honors

Benjamin named to president’s list
Kennedy Benjamin of Saint Leonard was named to the spring president’s list at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have at least a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes for the semester.
Bowen named to dean’s list
Taylor Bowen of Prince Frederick was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Contee to study at McDaniel
Charles Contee of Huntingtown has been accepted at McDaniel College for the fall semester where he will study business administration.
Costello to study at McDaniel
Cortney Costello of Huntingtown has been accepted at McDaniel College for the fall semester where she will study psychology and biology.
Cullember named to dean’s list
Austin Cullember of Owings was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Daniels graduates from Shepherd
Justin Matthew Daniels of Huntingtown earned a baccalaureate degree from West Virginia’s Shepherd University.
Delamer graduates from Alabama
Bailey Delamer of Owings earned her bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Alabama.
Dooley graduates from Clemson
Brooke Dooley of Chesapeake Beach graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Clemson University in South Carolina.
Forschen named to dean’s list
Caitlin Forschen of Huntingtown was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Foster named to dean’s list
Sarah Foster of Chesapeake Beach was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Graham named to dean’s list
Connor Graham of Dunkirk was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Central Penn College in Pennsylvania.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
Graham is majoring in accounting.
Greiner named to dean’s list
Maitlin Greiner of Huntingtown was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Hooper accepted into TopGun program
Lt. Dewayne Hooper, a 2009 Huntingtown High School graduate and 2013 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, has been accepted into the TopGun Flight program.
Hooper is currently a naval aviator with the Red Rippers on the USS Truman. He will attend the 12-week TopGun course beginning in September through Naval Air Warfare Development at Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada.
The TopGun course is officially known as the “Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor” program and run by the Training and Standardization Department.
Hooper is the son of Dwayne and Patricia Hooper and brother of Clarke Hooper and Grant Hooper, who is a senior at the United States Naval Academy.
Milisavljevich graduates from Sam Houston
Mihailo Milisavljevich of Sunderland graduated from Sam Houston State University in Texas with a master of agriculture in sustainable agriculture and food environment.
Mulvihill named to dean’s list
Carter Mulvihill of Huntingtown was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee for the spring semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Nicholas named to dean’s list
Ashleigh Nicholas of St. Leonard was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Pitcher graduates from Clemson
Michaela Pitcher of Port Republic graduated with a bachelor of science degree in bioengineering from Clemson University in South Carolina.
Portillo named to dean’s list
Robert Portillo of Lusby was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Potts graduates from Shepherd
Ryan Potts of Owings earned a baccalaureate degree from West Virginia’s Shepherd University.
Pressley named to dean’s list
Rashawn Pressley of North Beach was named to the dean’s list at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, undergraduates must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Richardson named to dean’s list
Kayla Richardson of St. Leonard was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Rothbaum graduates from Salisbury
David Rothbaum of Huntingtown earned his bachelor’s of science summa cum laude in accounting from Salisbury University. Rothbaum was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, the National Business Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Rothbaum is currently studying for the CPA exam and has accepted a position at BDO USA in McLean, Va.
Scrivener graduates from Alabama
Jaymie Scrivener of Prince Frederick earned a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Alabama.
Sprague to study at McDaniel
Ben Sprague of Solomons has been accepted at McDaniel College for the fall semester where the Calvert High School graduate will study criminal justice and history.
Tejchman named to dean’s list
Kenna Tejchman of Lusby was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Vaughn named to dean’s list
Megan Elizabeth Vaughan of Prince Frederick was named to the dean’s list at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania for the spring semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, undergraduates must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade. point average of 3.60.
Whittington named to dean’s list
Meghan Whittington of Owings was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Williams named to dean’s list
Michael Williams of Dunkirk was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Winston named to dean’s list
Allison Winston of Lusby was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee for the spring semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Young graduates from Clemson
Casey Young of Saint Leonard graduated with a master of science in bioengineering from Clemson University in South Carolina.