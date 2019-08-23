Centers to close for Labor Day
The Calvert Pines, North Beach, and Southern Pines Senior Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
Seniors advised to heed heat warnings
If there are three consecutive days of a 105-degree heat index, the county heat emergency plan will go into effect. On the third day of that high heat index, effective until the temperature drops, certain county facilities are open to the general public until 7 p.m.
For more information or to find the nearest cooling center, call the Calvert County Courthouse at 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243.
Medieval dinner show offered
Calvert County Office on Aging will hold a trip to Medieval Times Dinner Theatre Thursday, Oct. 24, at Arundel Mills mall in Hanover.
Housed within a European-style castle, costumed staff will serve lunch while being entertained by a jousting tournament.
Following the show there will be time to shop in the mall.
The cost is $70 and payment is due by Thursday, Sept. 12. Registration is required.
For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606.
Diabetes Prevention classes scheduled
Free diabetes prevention classes will be held throughout the month of September. The classes are a collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department.
For more information, call 410-535-5400, ext. 357.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will hold Recycled Art with Bottle Caps all day Thursday, Aug. 29.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold indoor bowling in recognition of International Bowling Day 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will look at some breakthrough devices that can make life easier during an Assisted Technology presentation 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
North Beach Senior Center will host a falls prevention presentation titled “Improving Balance, Strength and Flexibility” with physical therapist Charles Sclater 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a Blast from the Past Sock Hop 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Entertainment will be by the 2-4-U Band.
Ongoing events
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month. Bring an instruments and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.