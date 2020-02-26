AARP offers Tax-Aide program to seniors
Certified Tax-Aide Counselors will be available through Wednesday, April 15 to prepare Individual federal and state tax returns at no cost for low-to-moderate income senior citizens aged 50-plus.
Individuals not have to be an AARP member and everyone on the return must be present and provide identification.
Before making an appointment, be sure to have all necessary documentation.
For more information. Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
OOA planning day trips
The Office on Aging is planning two trips for seniors.
The first trip will Wednesday, March 18, to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.
The cost is $60 and includes transportation and lunch.
A second trip is planned Wednesday, April 29, to the home of George Washington and other historical sites in Fredericksburg, Va.
The cost is $88 and includes transportation, admission fees, lunch, gratuities, and a trolley ride with tour guide.
For more information, call 410-535-4606.
OOA offers a congregate meal plan
Calvert Pines, North Beach and Senior Pines serve lunches at noon Monday through Friday. The suggested donation is $3. Reservations are due 24 hours in advance.
AARP driver safety class is scheduled
North Beach Senior Center will host an AARP Driver Safety Class 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. The cost is $20, $15 for members and registration is required.
Remember to set clocks ahead
Seniors are reminded to set clocks forward one hour before bed when Daylight Saving Time begins 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8. Also check all batteries in smoke alarms, which must be replaced if they are over 10 years old.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will screen the movie “The Help” 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in honor of Black History Month.
Southern Pines Senior Center will screen “Green Book” as its monthly movie 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. The historically based comedy tells the story of two men from very different worlds.
Southern Pines Senior Center will discuss the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and the achievements of these brave men that helped overcome 300 years of discrimination 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
North Beach Senior Center will host Leap Year Letters 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Write a letter that will be put away until next leap year.
North Beach Senior Center will host a game of Bananagrams, which is a tile crossword game 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host a get together of sharing wildlife photos in recognition of World Wildlife Day 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Southern Pines Senior Center will discuss pioneering women and screen the movie “Little Women” in honor of Women’s History Month 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
North Beach Senior Center will host a game of Nutrition Jeopardy 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Ongoing events
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host R&R Mondays with a 10-minute guided relaxation class 11:15 Mondays.
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host ceramics classes 9:30 a.m. Mondays. The instructor is Pat Dinota. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center’s card stamping group will make works of art 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will practice traditional Gentle Yoga 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginners are welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will host ceramics classes 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays. The instructor is Pat Dinota.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will host Wacky Word Wednesdays with brain teasers, riddles, and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host ceramics classes 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The instructor is Pat Dinota.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month. Bring an instruments and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host an open jam music session on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host open jam sessions 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Bring your instruments or just play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold creative writing classes 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host ceramics classes 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. The instructor is Pat Dinota.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host ceramics classes 9:30 a.m. Fridays. The instructor is Pat Dinota.