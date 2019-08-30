Christmas in April accepting applications
Christmas in April Calvert County, Inc. is currently accepting applications for Christmas in April 2020.
The volunteer, nonprofit organization makes home repairs and improves the homes of low-income homeowners, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, or have children. There is no cost for selected homeowners.
Applications are available at senior centers, libraries and churches. Deadline for submissions is Monday Sept. 30.
For more information or how to volunteer, call 410-535-9044, or for an application, go to www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org.
Medieval dinner show offered
Calvert County Office on Aging will hold a trip to Medieval Times Dinner Theatre Thursday, Oct. 24, at Arundel Mills mall in Hanover.
Housed within a European-style castle, costumed staff will serve lunch while being entertained by a jousting tournament.
Following the show there will be time to shop in the mall.
The cost is $70 and payment is due by Thursday, Sept. 12. Registration is required.
For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606.
Center offers driver's safety classes
American Association of Retired Persons will hold a driver's safety class 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at North Beach Senior Center.
The cost is $20, $15 for AARP members and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 410-257-2549.
Diabetes Prevention classes scheduled
Free diabetes prevention classes will be held throughout the month of September.
The classes are a collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department.
For more information, call 410-535-5400, ext. 357.
Calvert Pines hunting for handbags
The Calvert Pines Senior Council is accepting new or gently used purses from smoke-free environments for its purse sale, which will take place 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Purses can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will host a falls prevention presentation titled “Improving Balance, Strength and Flexibility” with physical therapist Charles Sclater 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a Blast from the Past Sock Hop 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Entertainment will be by the 2-4-U Band.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host an educator who will demonstrate how to read Braille 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will look at some breakthrough devices that can make life easier during an Assisted Technology presentation 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
North Beach Senior Center Fall into Reading Book Club will select its first title 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
North Beach Senior Center will make a Halloween Mason Jar craft 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The cost is $15.
Southern Pines Senior Center will screen a six-part series that explores national parks 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host an educator who will demonstrate how to read Braille 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Ongoing events
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center's card stamping group will make works of art 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month. Bring an instruments and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host open jam sessions 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Bring your instruments or just play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.