Food service worker wanted
The Office on Aging is looking to hire a food service substitute to work at the North Beach, Prince Frederick, and Southern Pines senior centers. Applicants must receive food from caterer, take and record temperatures, serve lunch, wash dishes, work well with seniors and perform other duties.
For more information, call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606.
Christmas in April applications due
Christmas in April Calvert County, Inc. is currently accepting applications for Christmas in April 2020 through Monday, Sept. 30.
The volunteer, nonprofit organization makes home repairs and improves the homes of low-income homeowners, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, or have children. There is no cost for selected homeowners.
Applications are available at senior centers, libraries and churches.
Deadline for submissions is Monday Sept. 30.
For more information or how to volunteer, call 410-535-9044, or for an application, go to www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org.
Diabetes prevention classes scheduled
Free diabetes prevention classes will be held throughout the month of September.
The classes are a collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department.
For more information, call 410-535-5400, ext. 357.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will host a physical therapist who will discuss fall prevention 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Improving balance, strength, and flexibility will be discussed.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host a physical therapist who will discuss fall prevention 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Improving balance, strength, and flexibility will be discussed.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold a pool tournament 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Registration is required.
Southern Pines Senior Center will explain how to merge creative writing and expressive art 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Bring an original story, poem or picture you would like to turn into a story.
North Beach Senior Center will take part in the North Beach scavenger hunt Oct. 1 to 28.
See Linda at the Office on Aging for the list of places you need to find and photograph.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a creative writing program 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Face Yoga 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Learn silly facial and simple expressions that could possibly slim your face and reduce wrinkles.
Southern Pines Senior Center will learn about the Calvert Historical Society and the resources it provides 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold a cork pumpkin craft 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Registration required by Friday, Oct. 11.
Ongoing events
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold Coloring for Grownups 9:30 a.m. Mondays in October.
All supplies are included.
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center’s card stamping group will make works of art 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month.
Bring an instruments and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Walk-ins are welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.