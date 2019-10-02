Fill food service worker position currently open
The Office on Aging is looking to hire a food service substitute to work at the North Beach, Prince Frederick, and Southern Pines senior centers.
Applicants must receive food from caterer, take and record temperatures, serve lunch, wash dishes, work well with seniors and perform other duties.
For more information, call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606.
Legal aid being offered
Attorney services are available by appointment for those 60 and older regarding SSI, benefit denials, disability payments, Social Security and SSI overpayments, debtor and consumer problems, advance directives, and tenant issues.
Searching for tax aide volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the Calvert County Office on Aging, is looking for volunteers to serve as tax counselors to prepare, review and efile 2019 tax returns at each of the three senior centers in 2020.
All Tax-Aide volunteers will be required to pass the Internal Revenue Service and Maryland certification tests.
Training will be offered in late 2019 and/or early 2020.
Call Patti Ryon at 410-535-4606.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will take part in the North Beach scavenger hunt through Oct. 28.
See Linda for the list of places you need to find and photograph.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Face Yoga 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Learn silly facial and simple expressions that could possibly slim your face and reduce wrinkles.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will listen to the Bluegrass & Blues Music Show 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Southern Pines Senior Center will learn about the Calvert Historical Society and the resources it provides 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
North Beach Senior Center will host a presentation on fall colors 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The presenter will be Lisa Bierer-Garrett, the director of the eco-tourism department of community conservation for the town of North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a discussion on putting gardens away for the winter titled Our Garden: Changing Seasons 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Harvest seeds, clip and dry native flowers and take some seedlings home.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Krafting with Karla 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold a cork pumpkin craft 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Registration required by Friday, Oct. 11.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold iPhone Training with Kristy 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Keep up on the latest phone technology.
Ongoing events
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold Coloring for Grownups 9:30 a.m. Mondays in October. All supplies are included.
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center’s card stamping group will make works of art 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month.
Bring an instrument and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5.
Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.