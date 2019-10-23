OOA to provide flu shots
The Office on Aging and the Calvert County Health Department will provide flu shots Monday, Nov. 4 at North Beach Senior Center, Monday, Nov. 18 at Calvert Pines Senior Center, and Monday, Nov. 25 at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Medicare will be accepted, or the fee will be $55 without it.
Appointments are required.
For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748, or North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549
Volunteering as a tax aide
The AARP Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the Calvert County Office on Aging, is looking for volunteers to serve as tax counselors to prepare, review and efile 2019 tax returns at each of the three senior centers in 2020.
All Tax-Aide volunteers will be required to pass the Internal Revenue Service and Maryland certification tests.
Training will be offered in late 2019 and/or early 2020.
Call Patti Ryon at 410-535-4606.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will take part in the North Beach scavenger hunt through Oct. 28. See Linda for the list of places you need to find and photograph.
Southern Pines Senior Center will help create a garden art project 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Creations will be enjoyed by all ion the center’s native garden.
Southern Pines Senior Center will screen “Ghost” starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The movie is about a man who dies, yet his spirit stays behind to protect his wife from danger.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a show by ther Variety Players 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a presentation from the Calvert County Historical Society 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold its annual Monster Mash Bash 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Enjoy games, a costume contest, and spooky desserts.
North Beach Senior Center will serve breakfast and hold a game of Halloween Bingo Bash beginning 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will serve pumpkin spice lattes and screen the movie “Hocus Pocus” 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
North Beach Senior Center will hold a mind-boggling game of Wacky Word Wednesday 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
North Beach Senior Center will hold a Halloween Bingo Bash beginning 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Prizes and breakfast.
Southern Pines Senior Center Grace will hold Happy Haunting Halloween Fun 11 a.m. and a monster mash and goblin treats 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31.
Southern Pines Senior Center will serve tea in recognition of Kindness Day 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Learn the history behind Winnie the Pooh, the most beloved and kind bear in the world.
Ongoing events
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold Coloring for Grownups 9:30 a.m. Mondays in October. All supplies are included.
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center’s card stamping group will make works of art 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday with brain teasers, riddles and puzzles 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Open Jam Music Session 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday or each month. Bring an instruments and play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host open jam sessions 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Bring your instruments or just play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.