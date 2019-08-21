Celebrate our senior citizens
Every Aug. 21, there are various events and actives held across the United Stated in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day.
The day was created as a day to support, honor, and show appreciation to our seniors and to recognize their achievements.
Please take time to spend with seniors, and listen to their stories of wisdom and experience, and gain from their hard-earned knowledge.
For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748, or North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549.
State health insurance assistance offered
The Calvert County Office on Aging staff will be available to provide information and assistance for Medicare beneficiaries, which include Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare Part C – Advantage plans, Medicare Part D – Prescription drug plan, Medicare Part C – Advantage plans, Medicare Supplemental Insurance/Medigap plans, Medicare Saving plans, and Detecting Fraud and Abuse.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact your local Office on Aging center.
Living Well with Diabetes classes offered
Free Living Well with Diabetes classes will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Sept. 23 at Calvert Pines Senior Center; 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Sept. 20 at North Beach Senior Center; and 1 to 3 p.m. through Sept. 30 at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Stay safe from heat
If there are three consecutive days of a 105-degree heat index, the county heat emergency plan will go into effect.
On the third day of that high heat index, effective until the temperature drops, certain county facilities will be open to the general public until 7 p.m.
For more information or to find the nearest cooling center, call the Calvert County Courthouse at 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243.
Upcoming events
North Beach Senior Center will host a presentation on caption phones with a representative from Clear Captions 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a game of contract Bridge 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
For more information, program specialist Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.
Southern Pines Senior Center will screen The Proposal with Betty White 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
North Beach Senior Center will hold a Bingo marathon 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a game of Closest to the Pin with Whiffle balls and golf clubs 9;30 a.m. Aug. 23.
Open to beginners or veteran golfers.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold a game of CREATE! Bingo with friends and staff members 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold Beach Rock Art 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
North Beach Senior Center will hold a Maryland Relay presentation to review free calling options 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Recycled Art with Bottle Caps all day Thursday, Aug. 29.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a discussion on Grief and Loss Support 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold its next (H)Our History Presentation with a screening of Hiroshima 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. A discussion will follow.
Ongoing events
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host open jam sessions 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
Bring your instruments or just play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays.
The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.