Senior crab feast scheduled
The annual 2019 Senior Crab Feast will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center, North Beach Senior Center and Southern Pines Senior Center.
The cost is $22 and includes food and beverages. Registration is due Monday, Aug. 12. Make checks payable to the Calvert Pines Senior Council. For more information, call Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748, or North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549.
State health insurance program assistance offered
The Calvert County Office on Aging staff will be available to provide information and assistance for Medicare beneficiaries, which include Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare Part C – Advantage plans, Medicare Part D – Prescription drug plan, Medicare Part C – Advantage plans, Medicare Supplemental Insurance/Medigap plans, Medicare Saving plans, and Detecting Fraud and Abuse.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact your local Office on Aging center.
Living Well with Diabetes classes offered
Free Living Well with Diabetes classes will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays from Aug. 12 to Sept. 23 at Calvert Pines Senior Center; 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays from Aug. 16 to Sept. 20 at North Beach Senior Center; and 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 to Sept. 30 at Southern Pines Senior Center.
Upcoming events
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold a sea glass workshop 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. This is an intergenerational event for ages 11 to 18 and their grandparents. Registration required.
North Beach Senior Center will host a representative from the Linda L. Kelly 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 for an “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs” kitten and puppy shower presentation. The center will explain what it offers, and what the community can do for the shelter, as well as present handmade gifts for the animals.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold National Night Out 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Enjoy burgers, hot dogs, chips, and sodas during the annual event, which promotes police and community partnerships.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Wacky Word Wednesday 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Play an interactive brain game with puzzling words.
North Beach Senior Center will fill boxes for children around the world for Operation Christmas Child 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Call the center to get a list of supplies needed, or just help pack boxes.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a game of Bingo with friends and staff 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host a 50th anniversary celebration of the Woodstock music festival 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Wear hippie attire to win a prize.
North Beach Senior Center will host a discussion on the great uses of WD-40 11:15 a.m. Hear all Tuesday, Aug. 13.
North Beach Senior Center will host an evening of games 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Play cards, billiards, Scrabble and more or watch movies. A coffee bar and pizza will be available.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a watercolor class to create a painting of a bird 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. No experience is necessary. The cost is $15.
Ongoing events
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold Pour a Pot 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Pour clay slip into ceramic molds that can be painted in one of our ceramic classes.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host open jam sessions 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Bring your instruments or just play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.