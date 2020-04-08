'100 is just like 60 or 70 or 80'

When Hannah Burke was born in 1920, President Woodrow Wilson ruled the country, all women had just received the right to vote, jazz was the music of the times, women wanted to be flappers and the decade saw the invention of the automobile, the airplane, the radio, the washing machine, electric razor, the instant camera and jukebox.
And on March 29, Burke and a few of her family members held a low-key celebration in Dunkirk to mark her 100th birthday.
“One hundred,” Burke said in a telephone interview through her son, William Jr., “feels just like 60 or 70 or 80.”
William Jr. said the family was going to mark the occasion with a “cruise or hot air ballooning or something like that” but had to alter those plans due to the COVID-19 virus.
Instead, Hannah, her son and his girlfriend and grandson enjoyed birthday cake outside while Hannah stayed inside the house.
“I was worried about her,” said William Jr., who lives with his mother and his son, “but having five acres [and that much space] I feel confident she’s going to be fine through all of this [coronavirus.]”
Hannah Williamson grew up in Pennsylvania and later worked for more than 10 years as a secretary at Andrews Air Force Base. During World War II, she helped make torpedoes in a factory in Washington, D.C.
While in Maryland, she was introduced to William Burke, whom she met at a church function.
She waited for him to return from infantry duty before they married.
“It was love at first sight,” Hannah said, “and as soon as I introduced him to my parents, we were married.”
William fought during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and later marched into Berlin, Germany at the end the war. During his service, he earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
The couple married in 1941 and has four children; William Jr., 62, a delivery driver; Timmy, who is retired from the Washington Metro bus line and now lives near St. Clements Island; Cathy Lesher, who is retired from Andrews Air Force Base and now lives in Huntingtown, and Patricia Murphy, a retired nurse who currently lives in Key Largo, Fla.
William Burke Sr. died in the 1980s from lung disease caused by asbestos poisoning.
“She was pretty liberal,” William Jr. said of his mother. “My dad would tell me I had to do this or that and then my mom would pull me aside and say, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll talk to him.’”
The couple has two grandchildren; Billy Burke and Joey Burke, and one great-grandchild, William Mattie Burke – William Jr.’s son – who delivers oxygen to local hospitals for Roberts Oxygen.
William Burke, William Burke Jr. and William Mattie Burke were all born within a 4-hour window over May 21 and May 22.
Hannah Burke, who used to play the organ at a church in Friendly, enjoys game shows such as “Wheel of Fortune,” playing the piano, singing and painting. She doesn’t smoke or drink but likes to indulge with some chocolate now and then.
Occasionally, she will head down to the Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick to “visit the young people there.”
“She has regular checkups, and every time she goes to the doctor, he tells her that she’s good to go and to eat whatever she wants,” William Jr. said.
Hannah said her greatest accomplishment in life is “meeting my husband, falling in love, and raising my family. My life worked out just fine. I wouldn’t want to change anything.”
She added that the invention she likes the best is her big-screen televisions.
“She’s been a good person all of her life,” William Jr. said. “She’s a very nice person who smiles a lot, and I know everybody says that [about their mother], but she’s a little darling.”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL