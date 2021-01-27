A 9-million-year-old fish story

As avid fossil hunters, Stephen Groff and Marcus Jones have found their fair share of shark’s teeth, shell relics and other remnants from the past, but there’s a good chance nothing will ever come close to their recent find.
Last April, the Calvert Marine Museum volunteers discovered the first known fossil of a cobia (Rachycentron) that existed more than 9 million years ago.
The finding of the portion of the fish’s brain case was recently published in a paper titled “A new cobia species from the Miocene St. Mary’s Formation along Calvert Cliffs” in the Dec. 28, 2019, issue of the Journal of Paleontology.
“It’s just kind of a cool thing that has come out of fossil hunting,” said Groff, 20, of Lusby, who will soon transfer to the University of Maryland to study geology.
“To actually find something and walk through the prep and identifying [process] and then it being declared a new species was a really cool thing,” Jones, a sophomore at Huntingtown High School, said.
Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Paleontology Stephen Godfrey, who said the discovery “is a big deal for fossil fish people,” recognized the historical significance of the find by naming the fossil in their honor.
“I took their first names and I sort of rearranged the letters to give the species its name,” he said, referring to Rachycentron stremphaencus. “It’s kind of a tongue-twister.”
It was during a meeting of the museum’s fossil club at a private beach in southern Calvert County last spring where Groff and Jones made their incredible find, the pair recalled in a recent interview.
Jones: “Usually we’ll walk together and look for stuff. I had gone ahead to talk to my mom and then I started to come back [to the north end of the beach] to talk with Stephen.”
Groff: “There was a large, older fall [that had fallen from the cliffs] on the beach and I was looking at a block from it because there were some large whelk [shells] in it and they’re hard to find here unbroken.”
Jones: “I walked over because I wanted to see what Stephen was looking at and I had walked about a foot and said, ‘There’s a piece of bone.’”
Groff: “I was kneeling down and it was right next to my face, so we were both looking at it.”
Jones: “I didn’t really know what it was. I just knew it was a bone, but I knew it was interesting. Then [Godfrey] comes over and he knew for sure it was something interesting.”
Groff: “As soon as we saw the bone we knew it was a fish bone. And it was just a tiny part that was exposed with some other bones sticking out. At the time I didn’t know it was a skull.”
With the incoming tide, fading light and no excavating tools, Groff, his father, Steve, and Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Collections John Nance returned the following morning to collect the specimen.
“As soon as John saw it he knew it was a fish skull. We knew it was something good, we just didn’t know how good. Fish skulls are not exceptionally common, so I was was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be a cool find, but it will probably be something identifiable,’” Groff said.
The team loosened the block to about the size of a basketball with screwdrivers and a rock hammer, covered it in wet paper towels to prevent plaster from getting on the bone and wrapped it in medical bandages.
Back at the lab, Groff used dental tools to slowly chip the clay off and applied glues and solvents to prevent it from breaking. The process took him about 16 hours.
“When it was exposed on the one side we saw it was not 100% complete,” Jones said, “which a fossil rarely is, but there was a large section of it so we were happy about that.”
The team realized the approximately 7-inch fossil was the nerocranium, the part of the skull that houses the brain.
The species was later determined by Godfrey’s Italian colleague, Giorgio Carnevale, who is a co-author on the publication.
“It’s an honor to get your name into any scientific publication,” Jones said. “It does [blows me away] because it was an amazing find.”
The only known cobia fossil in the world is currently at the museum in a cradle and a temperature (70 degrees) and humidity (50 degrees) controlled room.
Cobia, also known as lemonfish, is a popular sportfish that ranges from Virginia to the Gulf of Mexico and can weigh more than 80 pounds.
“This is the first time a cobia fossil been found and named in the fossil record and for fish paleontologists is a big deal,” Godfrey said. “Here we have an example of a species that is known by a partial skull. That’s all there is. You can imagine the millions or billions of cobias that ever existed we have a sample of one, so it’s not a lot to go on in terms of figuring out the evolutionary history of the [species]. That’s really lousy because we work with what we can find, but at least now we have a starting point.”
