For the first time in more than a year, Calvert Hospice will hold an in-person event when it hosts a benefit concert Friday, Aug. 20, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.
“We’re very excited,” Calvert Hospice Director of Development Claire Piason said of the organization’s first non-virtual fundraising event since January 2020. “We’re very happy to get out and spend some quality time with our supporters.”
The featured band is Out of Order & Friends, which performed a benefit concert for Calvert Hospice in 2019.
“We’ve worked with them in the past and things went really well,” said band member Tom Walton, who is an electrical wholesaler who lives in Mechanicsville. “We’re just happy they asked us to participate in another one.”
The original band was formed in the 1990s and several years ago it merged with Split 2nd. The current line-up consists of eight members, including two from the tri-county area, a few from Prince George’s County and a St. Mary’s County transplant who currently lives in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“It is going to be a fun event in regards to this band; they do not disappoint,” Piason said. “They are extremely talented and fun and they just put on a great show. And who doesn’t love classic rock?”
The band plays covers from bands such as The Doobies Brothers, Bruno Mars, Bob Seger, Santana, Shania Twain, Lady GaGa, The Commodores, Chris Stapleton, REO Speedwagon, Huey Lewis & The News and The Beatles.
“We try to do stuff that were hits anywhere from the 60s up through now,” said Walton, who added the band also sprinkles in “tunes you can dance to.”
The event will also feature raffles and food and beverage vendors such as Caney Creek Catering, Mrs. Moo’s and the Bob Hall beer truck.
“It’s just great to have that collaboration of local businesses that support us,” Piason said, “and at the same time we hope to drive customers to them.”
The last in-person event hosted by Calvert Hospice was Night in Margatiaville in January 2020. The first event to be canceled was its signature culinary event four months later.
“When we canceled that we thought, ‘Oh, this’ll be over by October,’ and then that didn’t happen,” Piason said. “Then we had Festival of Wreaths all ready to go [in November] with walkie-talkies so when people would go out the back door we could let people in the front door, but a week before there was a mandate [that prevented social gatherings of more than 10 people].”
To replace seven cancelled events, Hospice was able to hold a virtual scavenger hunt and Mother’s and Father’s Day auctions.
Calvert Hospice is currently holding its annual Open Your Heart to Hospice campaign, which began June 1 and runs through Sept. 30. The goal is $30,000 has already been passed and a new goal of $45,000 is now the target.
Hospice relies on grants, individual solicitations, contributions and funds for memorials and Piason said the organization surpassed its 2020 goals in memorials and contributions and is “well on our way to surpassing” them in 2021.
“People know that we’re hurting, that we still need the money when these events are canceled” Piason said, “but I’ve got to tell you. The community always comes through.”