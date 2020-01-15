Now in her 35th year of teaching instrumental music to elementary school students, Marilyn Beeson said she has to get creative in how she approaches her students at Beach Elementary School and Calvert Elementary School.
And Beeson’s creativity — along with a recent Arts in Education grant through the Arts Council of Calvert County — recently resulted in a musical journey to Israel for her students.
The grant was used to commission a musical composition for soprano, alto saxophone, and piano.
On Dec. 8, Beeson’s daughter, Marina, sang the piece — which is titled “Elohim Bekirbah,” and based on Psalm 46 — in Hebrew accompanied by Marilyn on piano and father Robert on saxophone.
“I wanted to expose [my students] to different types of music,” Marilyn Beeson said. “They are wonderfully inquisitive children, and I want them to become consumers of the arts eventually, so the more we can pour into them, the more experiences, the more exposure will pay off.”
“I thought it was great,” said Beach Elementary School fourth-grader Avery Reinhardt, who plays the trumpet. “I thought it was really unique that it was written in Hebrew and with the saxophone, it made it sound really real. Yes, it has actually made me want to compose something. I don’t think I’m going to get far, but still.”
Marina Beeson, who graduated from Northern High School in 2017 and is currently a junior at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, came up with the piece and had it transliterated by former Mt. Harmony Elementary School classmate Hannah Lynch, who is currently on an internship in Israel.
New England Conservatory of Music classmate Lila Quillin then put the piece to music.
“Each text has a very particular identity so I tried to choose ones that had an overall arc so the piece as a whole would be coherent if I addressed them in a current order,” said Quillin, who graduated from the Salisbury School in 2017 and is currently pursuing her bachelors in music composition at the New England Conservatory of Music. “I assigned each verse with a word like ‘poise’ or ‘awareness’ just to give myself an idea of where I wanted to be. After that I just tried to come up with a melody that would unite all the movement and tried to develop that through all the five verses. It was about finding a texture that would suit the mood, and that’s where the resonance and the piano come in.”
“This piece is really unique because it’s paired so closely with the text,” said Robert Beeson, who retired following a 29-year career as a member of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” and is currently a freelance musician who also teaches saxophone at Catholic University of America. “I’ve played other world premieres with the saxophone that were very saxophone-specific and more focused on the particular techniques and tricks the saxophone can do, but this is unique because it blends that into the context of the music better, so it has almost a symphonic sound.”
Marina Beeson, who is training for a career in classical voice, said coming up with the piece was the easy part.
“In school, we’re trained in a lot of European languages, and we have special diction courses, but Hebrew is not one of those languages,” she said. “You have to use the back of your throat more, so it took me a little longer to get the music in my ear because I don’t hear it every day, so that was different having to do the research into the language and the diction.”
Marilyn Beeson said she didn’t want to freak out her students with a complicated piece.
“I didn’t want to overwhelm them, so we went over this presentation step-by-step to try to take them one step at a time through the composition process,” she said, “and to keep them engaged and interested and hopefully gain a better understanding of what a modern-day composer does.”
The piece was premiered in its entirety Friday night at the International Saxophone Symposium in Washington, D.C.
“I think the integral thing that makes music so valuable hasn’t changed,” Marilyn Beeson said. “Everybody loves music, but how I approach it and how I teach it has to evolve all the time. I’m constantly trying to get into their brains and figure out where they are and getting to know them personally is the biggest way to do that. Music is universal, but kids are always changing; their interests, their attention spans, ways to motivate them, but I thought today went wonderful.”
