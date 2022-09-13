Hurlbert Footner purchased land and this home in 1915 between Hellen Creek and St. Leonard Creek in Lusby and named it Charles’ Gift, which was also the title of his 1939 book “Charles’ Gift, Salute to a Maryland House of 1650.”
The opening of the Hurlbert Footner room by the Calvert Historical Society is scheduled to coincide with the release of the second edition of his book “Rivers of the Eastern Shore,” which he published in 1944.
A painting of author Hurbert Footner by artist Sherman Potts circa the 1920s. The print in the portrait will also be housed in a room bearing Footner’s name at the Calvert Historical Society.
Hurlbert Footner works on his Corona typewriter circa 1913.
Author Hurlbert Footner wrote many of his novels and manuscripts on this 1922 Corona typewriter, which will be housed in a room bearing his name at the Calvert Historical Society.
Author Hurlbert Footner stands on a beach in Solomons circa mid-1920s.
Karen Footner said from what she has learned, her author grandfather Hurlbert Footner, “loved life and being around people and was compassionate.”
Author and playwright Hurlbert Footner entertained readers for decades and now Southern Marylanders will be given a glimpse into his life when the Calvert County Historical Society dedicates a room in his honor on Sept. 24.
Footner, who lived in Calvert County for much of his life before he died in 1944 at the age of 65, wrote more than 60 books on detective fiction, mystery and adventure as well as six plays. He also wrote hundreds of articles, many of them about the outdoors.
His books were also turned into nine Hollywood movies — most were black-and-white silents — and seven plays.
“My family is flying in for the dedication so the whole family is excited,” said Footner’s granddaughter, Karen Footner, who lives in St. Michaels. “We picked the Calvert Historical Society because Calvert was his home and he loved his home on the Patuxent River more than anyplace in the world. So it was fitting to give the collection back to Calvert County.”
“Our intention is that maybe then people will read the books and learn about his life,” Calvert County Historical Society Director John Johnson said.
The historical society will display a complete first edition of each of Footner’s books along with 214 total books from his personal library. The books were donated by Footner’s son, Geoffrey M. Footner, who was an author himself and a volunteer at the Calvert Marine Museum.
“It is the most intact complete collection in the world of his books,” Johnson said.
A painting of Footner by Sherman Potts made in the 1920s will also be included in the room as well as a print by Katsushika Hokusai titled “The Amida Falls in the Far Reaches of the Kisokaidō Road,” which hung on Footner’s wall.
Other artifacts include his 1922 Corona typewriter, pigeon-hole desk, letters, documents, photographs, writing desk and manuscript trunk, lamp and settee from his Lusby home called Charles’ Gift.
The opening of the Footner room is scheduled to coincide with the release of the second edition of his book “Rivers of the Eastern Shore,” which he originally penned in 1944.
“His writing style is very conversational,” Karen Footner said. “He was a story-teller and he tells his stories in a kind of chatty sort of way. It’s very easy to relate to because he takes his ego out of it and just tells the story so the reader has an immediate connection to the story.”
“Footner’s deep probing into Eastern Shore history during the 1930s were remarkable,” writes estuarine ecologist and environmental historian Kent Mountford of Lusby in the book jacket notes. “He artfully weaves — humanizes — centuries of intricate family history. His joyous depiction of many creeks, islands and harbors, overdeveloped today, is a wonderful look into the past.”
According to a biography from the historical society, Footner was born in Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada on April 2, 1879. He attended grade school in Manhattan, but beyond that was self-educated.
His first article, which was published in 1903, featured a canoe trip he took with a companion from New York’s Hudson River and ended in Montreal, Canada.
In 1908 he left New York in his canoe headed for Florida but bad weather in the Chesapeake Bay forced him to take the steamboat Westmoreland from Baltimore to Solomons.
Footner fell in love with the people and the area and he eventually purchased land and a house in 1915 between Hellen Creek and St. Leonard Creek and named the home Charles’ Gift, which was also the title of his 1939 book “Charles’ Gift, Salute to a Maryland House of 1650.”
“He felt at home here on the water,” Johnson said.
Footner died Nov. 25, 1944 while proofreading “Orchids for Murder,” which was published posthumously.
He was married to Gladys Marsh, who was the daughter of a prominent Solomons doctor, for 28 years and the couple had four children and 13 grandchildren.
“From everything I’ve read he was a very energetic person,” said Karen Footner, who never met her grandfather. “He loved life and being around people and was compassionate. And he must have been an extraordinary observer of people and life because his writing just reflects that type of detail and empathy.”
He is buried at Middleham Chapel in Lusby with his mother and wife.
“He was just a good, down-home guy that had a knack for writing these murder-mysteries,” said Johnson, who added Footner was among the first to use a female protagonist. “Women didn’t have the right to vote, but he had women [characters as] being strong and worldly and taking charge.”