The American Chestnut Land Trust has 22 miles of hiking trails and they want people to explore as many of them as possible during its 12 Hikes in ‘21 challenge.
During the challenge, hikers who take at least one hike per month throughout the year at the land trust in Calvert County can be entered to win prizes. The idea is based in part on last year’s popular “Hit the Trails 22-mile Challenge.”
“People loved our challenge last year,” said Miriam Gholl, the community relations manager for the ACLT, “so we were looking for something to motivate people to get out on a regular basis.”
Casey Spalding and her husband, Ryan, of Prince Frederick, completed the 22-mile event last year — they did 10 hikes and logged 42 miles total — and have already done a pair of January hikes for this year’s challenge.
“We had never done their trails before [last year’s] challenge, but we read something about it and my mom, Wendy, had been there a couple times so we decided to join the challenge and liked the trails,” said Spalding, who works at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. “It was during quarantine so it was a great opportunity to get outside and get some exercise and still be with our families in a safe way. It was just a fun way to be with our family.”
The ACLT has 12 main trails and almost 20 sub-trails ranging in length from 1/10th of a mile to several miles in length, and rated from easy to challenging, on 3,400 acres.
“Absolutely I hike them as well,” said Gholl, whose personal favorite is the Flint Trail on the south side of the property. “It’s where you see the most water and it’s just gorgeous at all times of the year. It tends to get pretty muddy but it’s worth it.”
“Each one is unique,” said Spalding, who along with family and friends completed the Parkers Creek Loop and Griffin Meadow Trail on Jan. 9 and did the Parkers Creek Loop again last Saturday. “Some are easy and some are challenging.”
Gholl said that as of Jan. 19 a total of 640 people had registered for the challenge and its Facebook page (ACLT’s Hiking Challenge Group) had more than 500 members. She added that hikers scan their QR codes before and after completing a hike and are encouraged to share photos on social media with #aclt12hikesin21.
“There are tons of health benefits to hiking and our primary interest is getting people out there to hike our trails [and] in particular to experience our beautiful Parker’s Creek preserve and learn more about the ACLT and why we do what we do,” she said. “And then there’s the family time. People are cooped up still and they’re desperate for things to do outside, especially with the kids, and this gives people something to do with the kids.”
“Some people might not feel safe going into gyms right now with everything going on,” Spalding said, “and this is a great way to get outside.”
Gholl was asked if she thought the ACLT was a hidden gem in the county.
“Yes it is, but it’s been discovered by many, many people this [past] year,” she said. “But there are people who have lived here all their lives and don’t know about it, but once they hike it once they usually come back again and again. We have seen a huge increase in the number of hikers but still our trails are pristine.”
ACLT may be a hidden gem to some, but not for Spalding and her family.
“We’ve hiked a lot of different places around the state and outside the state,” she said, “and these trails are some of our favorite trails that we hike and go back to. It’s just a really unique place to go hiking.”
For more information or to register for the 12 Hikes in ‘21 challenge, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/12-hikes-in-2021/.