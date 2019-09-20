As an en plein air painter, Alison Barry of Lusby will do whatever it takes to get that perfect picture.
En plein air is a French expression that means “in the open air.”
She’s weathered rain and cold and snow and even stood for a couple of hours in the middle of a West Virginia River bringing a scene to life.
“When I’m driving around the area I’m really looking for interesting compositions and cool juxtapositions of different things and the colors, “she said, and then added that inspiration really does “strike at anytime.”
Barry will be one of 170 artists who will be at AnnMarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s 26th annual Artsfest, which will be held this weekend.
“[Weather] disrupted our event and other events as well last year, so we’ve been hoping and praying for cooperative weather just to make up for that,” said director Stacey Hann-Ruff, referring to last year’s event which had to be pushed back seven days because of Hurricane Florence. “But it looks like it’s going to be nice this weekend and we have a lot of things planned. We’re always excited to host it because it’s a lot of fun. We really consider this our signature event.”
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22.
“This event brings together so many things we think are important for our quality of life and our community,” Hann-Ruff said.
The juried art and music festival — which was first held in 1993 as a birthday celebration for the garden’s namesake, Ann Marie Koenig — will tie an event record with 35 performers, who will perform on four stages.
“Quite a few of our performers who were not able to perform last year agreed to come back, so we are really happy about that,” Hann-Ruff said. “We have some great music.”
Some of the musical acts that are scheduled to perform include Josh Urban, Dave Norris, Lynn Hollyfield Trio, Joel Tuminaro and Charm City Junction.
Hann-Ruff said the center receives about 300 applications from artists in January and February, and a jury selects about 170 of them.
“You’re always getting a fresh pool, and it’s never the same group of artists,” she said. “That’s the most important thing from year to year. We really like a strong mix. People want to see a wide variety; medium, price, everything across the board. Diversity. That is always our goal.”
And she said nothing beats shopping directly from the artists themselves.
“There’s so much shopping and buying from the person that made the piece, and we feel that’s something that’s really important that you can watch and talk and interact with the person who made whatever you’re buying,” Hann-Ruff said of the artisans, who come from up and down the eastern seaboard and as from as far away as Florida. “There’s not 25 middle people there; it’s direct contact with the creator.”
Barry, who will be making her second straight appearance at the event, said she sold several of her pieces last year and will be bringing close to 30 paintings this year. “I’d gone to Artsfest every year, and it’s just a great weekend,” Barry said of why she decided to apply in 2018. “It’s really fun, and a lot of great artists and music and I just wanted to be part of it. I work outside all year round so by the end of the summer I have a lot of paintings I’ve accumulated, and it’s really just a great venue to show my work and talk with other artists. I’ve been looking forward to this all year because [last year] was so great.”
Barry even set up her easel next to her booth and painted the adjoining forest and path.
There will be plenty of activities for youngsters, including demonstrations, nature walks, art experiences, games, face painting and photo opportunities. Kids can also make art inspired by favorite artists, or make a fairy house or garden gnome. Other children-friendly areas include the Zany Zone, Fairy Lolly, Fairy Grove mining sluice, clay studio and the Hungerford Patio.
“One of the things that’s really important for us at Artsfest is exposing kids at a young age to creative activities,” Hann-Ruff said. “We are blessed in Calvert County to have a strong music and arts curriculum in the schools. And I think that’s one reason why art and music and theater are so important in Southern Maryland is because our schools value it. And Artsfest is an important component of that.”
There will also be nine food and beverage choices available.
Proceeds from the event support programming and events throughout the year at Annmarie.
Admission is $7, free for members and ages 11 and under. There is also a VIP option. For more information, call 410-326-4640, or for a $2 off coupon, go to www.annmariegarden.org.
