Bayside History Museum receives DAR award

Olivia McClung, Bayside History Museum employee, left; Grace Mary Brady, founder and president of Bayside; Catherine Couchman, Bayside volunteer; Richard Ball, Bayside employee; and Laurie McBrierty, community service awards chairman for the John Hanson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution stand for a photograph.
Bayside History Museum in North Beach was presented with the 2022 Community Service Award from the John Hanson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 10.
The award recognizes an individual or organization who contributes to the community in an outstanding manner and is presented by the local chapters.
“Receiving this DAR award was such a surprise and means so much to the museum and the volunteers” Grace Mary Brady, founder of Bayside History Museum, said in a release.
The Bayside History Museum not only contributes to Calvert County community by hosting exhibits and programs that preserve history, the museum’s program for high school students enrolled in Advance Placement courses and opportunities for students to earn community service hours inspires the importance of history, community, education and commitment in the students who participate. Students say their museum experience has helped them develop their communications skills and grow in ways they didn’t know they could, according to the release.
“Our DAR chapter is pleased to be able to recognize organizations like the Bayside History Museum that contribute so much to our community,” said John Hanson Chapter Regent Mollie King.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.
DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.