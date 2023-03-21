Bayside History Museum receives DAR award

Olivia McClung, Bayside History Museum employee, left; Grace Mary Brady, founder and president of Bayside; Catherine Couchman, Bayside volunteer; Richard Ball, Bayside employee; and Laurie McBrierty, community service awards chairman for the John Hanson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution stand for a photograph.

 Photo by Laurie McBrierty

Bayside History Museum in North Beach was presented with the 2022 Community Service Award from the John Hanson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 10.

The award recognizes an individual or organization who contributes to the community in an outstanding manner and is presented by the local chapters.