While working as a volunteer at the Calvert County Historical Society, Mary Rockefeller noticed there was no definitive history of the schools in the county.
To remedy that, she decided she’d take some time to put together a booklet that contained all the schools, the dates they were established and maybe even attendance numbers.
Rockefeller’s project ultimately turned into “Early Schools of Calvert County Maryland,” a 453-page coffee table-sized history of Calvert County education, which she self-published in September.
The book is only currently available at the Calvert County Historical Society.
“I’m excited, I’m very excited,” said Rockefeller, who retired in 2004 following a 40-year career as an administrative assistant for the postmaster general in Washington, D.C. “There were times where I got frustrated because I had never done anything like this, and it scared me a little. It was something I had never thought I’d do.”
“I would say it’s a seminal work of historical research and pain-staking detail,” said Calvert County Historical Society Director Josh Johnson, who added his first thought when he saw the book was ‘Wow.’ “It sets a foundation for the education system in our county where people can say, ‘This is where we all began and the subsequent growth of our county.’”
The book discusses more than 140 Calvert County schools, both white and African American, beginning with the Calvert County Free School, which was established in 1725.
“The schools were extremely complicated because they would build a white school, not want it anymore and turn it over to African Americans, tear it down, then build another or physically move [schools],” Rockefeller said. “It wasn’t like today at all because it didn’t cost much to build a school back then. It was just $400 to $500 for a one-room.”
The book also moves to the five academies that were once in Calvert, and finally to the public schools, and a few of the private schools. Site maps showing the location of each school are also included.
Rockefeller said she and husband Pete pored over the board of education minutes beginning from 1904 — “Sometimes they’d just have, ‘We met and all the members were present and we adjourned,’” Rockefeller said — school reports starting in 1866, archived teacher interviews, church records, maps and land deeds.
“We would check hundreds of deeds around areas where we thought a school was and sometimes it would say something like ‘adjoins the property of school No. 2,’” Rockefeller said. “It didn’t happen every single time, but yes, it felt like I had won the lottery when it did.”
Calvert County received its first high schools in 1921 — it was the last county in the state to do so — when it opened ones in Huntingtown, Prince Frederick and Solomons, which was on the site of the current Calvert Marine Museum offices.
“Attendance was probably the biggest obstacle here in Calvert County because many would help on family farms because it was their parent’s livelihood,” Rockefeller said, “and for many years, people didn’t think you needed an education to help on the farm. You just needed to know basic math and some reading and writing.”
Later, a larger high school was built in Prince Frederick and the others eventually shuttered their doors.
Rockefeller said she was surprised to uncover so many schools but said: “remember how rural we were and there was no transportation, so everybody walked, there was a method was that no child walked more than 2½ miles to school, but in reality, many walked a lot farther than that.”
The first student transportation began in 1926.
In 1921 a Central Industrial School was built on Armory Road for African Americans that taught life skills such as broom making and cobbling. The first black high school was Central High School, which was built in 1929, and an organization called the Jeanes Fund donated enough money for half a salary for a teacher for two years.
William Sampson Brooks High School was built in 1938 and burned to the ground in February 1939, which Rockefeller added: “it was always of questionable origin.” It was rebuilt the same year.
Rockefeller said in 1962, black students were offered a Freedom of Choice option to attend the school they wanted, though it involved an application process and a meeting with the board of education.
One boy and two girls took advantage, though the boy didn’t finish the school year. Rockefeller was in the last all-white Calvert High School Class of 1964.
The Freedmen’s Bureau, formally known as the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands, was established in 1865 by Congress to help millions of former black slaves and poor whites in the South in the aftermath of the Civil War.
One of the agents, John Henry Butler, was sent to Calvert County shortly after the Civil War and helped set up four schools, and he did it all by walking the county, though he was later given a horse by Brevet Maj. William L. VanDerlip.
“He negotiated for the land and how he did that right after the Civil War is beyond me,” Rockefeller said. “I have such an admiration for him and what he did.”
The schools were built from lumber from former Civil War barracks.
Rockefeller learned that back in the early 1900s, salaries were vastly different for white teachers and black teachers. White teachers were paid every month while African American educators were monthly for just seven months, the length of the school year back then.
“It was exciting because I was learning new information,” Rockefeller said of the book, which features a photo from the Huntingtown all-white one-room school and the all-black St. Leonard one-room school on its cover, “and it was frustrating because I couldn’t get it all together [easily].”
Mary Rockefeller will hold a book signing for “Early Schools of Calvert County Maryland” noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, during the Calvert Historical Society’s monthly Brown Bag Lunch program, 70 Linden Lane in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call the Calvert County Historical Society at 410-535-2452.
