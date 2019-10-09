Robbie Boothe will never forget the time he and his bandmates first stepped onto the stage at the Calvert Marine Museum.
“It was Aug. 25, 2017, and we opened for Brothers Osborne in front of 6,000 people,” Boothe said, rattling off the date. “Goosebumps from head to toe the whole time. That was the most [fans] we’d ever played for before, and the crowd was into it and singing along. The opportunity was just amazing.”
Boothe will get another chance to step onto that same stage Saturday as the headlining act for the 42nd Annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day.
“It’s a tradition,” Calvert Marine Museum group services and visitor coordinator Melissa McCormick said. “It’s been around so long that people have grown up with it. It’s a great time to come through the museum, get free boat rides and the toy boat building. People come back with their kids and grandkids and say, ‘Hey, we used to do this [when we were younger].’”
For the first time, the event will be a one-day-only event, instead of the regular weekend.
“There’s just so much happening around,” McCormick said of the busy Columbus Day weekend. “When this first started in 1978 there was only the Blessing of the Fleet in [St. Mary’s County] and now there’s something every weekend. We just felt we could get the same amount of people one day as we would in two days.”
PRAD will begin 10 a.m. and run to 5 p.m. complete with boat rides, activities, and more than 30 demonstrations and exhibits.
“It’s a good place to learn how to become good stewards of the Patuxent River,” McCormick said. “And obviously we all want to go out on our boats and enjoy it, but we need to take care of it so we can continue to do that.”
New to this year’s event will be flea market vendors, as well as a kids zone complete with a petting zoo and face painting.
From 5 to 7 p.m., the event will become a river party with musicians and arts and crafts and food vendors.
There will be no parade this year, which McCormick said was “difficult to cancel.”
Musical acts performing throughout the day include Boothe, Bob Pfeiffer and Eric Skow, Jay Armsworthy and the Eastern Tradition, Pond Scum and Folk Salad.
“Yeah, absolutely any time we can play in Calvert and be a part of an event like this it’s a blast,” said Boothe, who will perform 6 to 7 p.m. and refuses to eat before performing “because I’m scared I’m going to want to burp.”
“He’s great, and he participates in a lot of local venues,” McCormick said. “We were lucky to get him.”
Boothe said life for he and bandmates Tony Wolfe, Donovan Farrell, Max Tucker, Sammy Hastangs and Cecil Freeman is “great, it couldn’t be better. It’s always busy, busy.”
Boothe, who grew up in Hollywood and attended St. Mary’s Ryken High School, is continuing to write songs as he finishes up an online business degree at University of Maryland Global Campus.
“My favorite thing to write is love songs; I’m a sappy dude,” said Boithe, who performed at last weekend’s Sotterley Wine Festival. “And I like writing about my family because I come from a massive family and about anything around here. I’ve been writing a ton, some really cool stuff just trying to develop my sound and dial in right where I want to be.”
He said his musical career has been admittedly difficult.
“It’s tough to answer that,” said Boothe, who added he hopes to drop his next album within a year’s time. “But I found out a long time ago that the music business is a lot harder than I thought it would be. It’s a tough, tough business, and you have to know the right people. It’s all about who you know, so I’m just taking things one day at a time. But I feel we’ve made a lot of progress, but you just never know what to expect.”
One of the longest-running festivals in Southern Maryland, Patuxent River Appreciation Day is sponsored by the Calvert County commissioners, Calvert Marine Museum, Arick L. Lore Post American Legion, Calvert Artists Guild and the Calvert County Waterman’s Association, and is a gift to the community from the Calvert County commissioners.
“We really hope everyone can come out,” McCormick said. “There’s a lot of hard work that goes into this, and we have a lot of good volunteers that help, so we really want to reach out to our neighbors and have a great day and just enjoy the beautiful Patuxent River that we’re so fortunate to live on.”
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL