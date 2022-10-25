When Jim Kent is looking to relax, he kicks back and cracks open a beer, but not just any ale, one of his own award-winning beers.
The 59-year-old Prince Frederick resident was recently named Best in Show champion at the Maryland State Fair for his Lambin entry in the Wheat Beer class and nabbed first-place in the Fruit Lambic class with his Witbier entry.
He also claimed a first-, a second- and a third-place in the Calvert County Fair.
Kent had a 24-plus-year career as an Air Force officer involved in intercontinental ballistic missiles and satellite operations. Following his retirement in 2011, he entered Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 2013 and graduated in 2017. He is now the pastor at First Lutheran Church in Huntingtown.
He first took up brewing in 1995 when he was given a kit as a Christmas gift, and now grows his own hops.
An avid baseball fan, Kent has produced such varieties as Wild Pitch Sour Ale, Moonshot Belgian Wit, 125 Bourbon Barrel Stout (the grade of oak used to make Major League Baseball bats is 125), Laser Show 15 IPA named after the Red Sox Dustin Pedroia, Grand Slam IPA (which is brewed with four types of hops) and Calvert Cupid’s Pale Ale (named after Clarence “Cupid” Childs, the first major leaguer from Calvert County who was a career .300 hitter and who played with the Philadelphia Phillies, Syracuse Stars, Cleveland Spiders, St. Louis Perfectos and Chicago Orphans from 1888-1901).
He has also started two homebrew clubs and is a member of the Southern Marylanders Always Serving Homebrew and Brew Rogues homebrew clubs.
Kent recently answered a few questions from Southern Maryland News.
How excited are you to have recently won your awards at the Maryland state and Calvert County fairs?
I’ve shared my beer with a lot of friends over the many years. They all say something like, “Wow! This is really good beer.” I think they’re telling the truth because most ask for seconds and thirds, but they are your friends and not necessarily unbiased. That said, I am always interested to enter competitions because the judges aren’t your friends [so you get] unvarnished feedback that helps make your beer better. I’ve made a lot of improvements over the years from that feedback. Needless to say, when you compete against others, who are also really good brewers, and get top scores … it is very exciting. Getting validation from others who don’t know you is gratifying indeed.
What was your honest reaction when you received your home brewing kit?
I was a lot surprised. I never asked for one and never even knew they existed. I think my wife Shauna thought I needed a hobby. She knew I enjoyed good beer from around the world and I like to make things. She was in strip mall in Colorado Springs getting supplies for her needlework, and saw this place next door selling things to make your own beer. She thought, “What better gift?” and 27 years later, she was right.
How did you teach yourself how to brew beer?
The kit contained a great book called “The Joy of Homebrewing” by Charlie Papazian. It’s a great book with step-by-step instructions, easy recipes and colorful stories. The keys are to follow the directions in the recipes, clean your equipment and sanitize your equipment. The book taught me all I needed to know about these things to get started. Then lots of practice. I’m always learning through trial and error and talking to other brewers.
What was the hardest aspect to master?
It’s cleaning and sanitizing. This is the hard part and it’s tempting to say, “That’s good enough,” but all it takes is a few leftover stray bacteria to spoil an entire batch. The other is patience [because] from brew day to the first drink takes four weeks minimum. In some cases, like my barrel-aged stouts and sours, it can take 6 to 12 months.
What is the key to brewing a good beer?
Good recipes and fresh ingredients, especially yeast. But even the best recipe and ingredients are ruined if you don’t clean, sanitize and patiently wait for those little yeasties to do their thing with hops and barley and water to create beer.
What do you do that makes your beer original?
I start with a recipe that someone else made then I modify it to my tastes. I’ll change amounts and types of hops to suit my tastes; some are fruity (I like those), some are like pine cones (resiny), some have other interesting flavor/aroma characteristics. For my sour, which won Best Of Show, I used a process called solera and then added fruit I get at farmers markets. These fruits add flavor and their own wild yeast attributes.
How big of a space does your set-up take?
I have a finished walk-out basement that I store my equipment in [and over 27 years] I’ve acquired a lot of equipment. But a basic set-up can easily fit in a coat closet. On brew day, I use an old-school homebrewing method [that consists of a] propane stove, large pot cooler and a 6-gallon bucket or carboy.
Do you any advice for those who would like to brew their own beer?
Most important is to learn the brewing process [and] how to clean, sanitize and move the liquids around from kettles into fermenters and into bottles or kegs. You can do this through reading “The Joy of Homebrewing” or by sitting in on a brew day with a friend. A great place to find others with experience in brewing is through a home brew club [or] at a local homebrew store. They’ll also provide advice and basic equipment and ingredients.
What’s the biggest mistake people make when they home brew?
They don’t clean and sanitize equipment properly, they don’t follow a recipe or use fresh ingredients or they get impatient.
What do you do with your finished product?
Drink it or have friends drink it or share with other homebrewers to get their feedback and make adjustments accordingly.
Is your family involved in the brewing process?
When the kids were younger, they helped me bottle my beer. Shauna has an amazing nose that can detect the most subtle aromas from the hops and malts [which is] key to good quality control and she’s also very important in the hops end of things, helping with various stages in the hops growing season.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews