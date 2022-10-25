When Jim Kent is looking to relax, he kicks back and cracks open a beer, but not just any ale, one of his own award-winning beers.

The 59-year-old Prince Frederick resident was recently named Best in Show champion at the Maryland State Fair for his Lambin entry in the Wheat Beer class and nabbed first-place in the Fruit Lambic class with his Witbier entry.

