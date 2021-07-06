The housing market for bluebirds recently received a big boost following the installation of 31 new nesting boxes at Mellomar Golf Park in Owings.
The project was spearheaded by Prince Frederick-based Girl Scout Troop 5796 and overseen by Mary Hollinger, who is the volunteer coordinator for Calvert County’s bluebird trails.
“It’s been a lot of hard work but it’s also been fun learning new skills,” said Girl Scout Loralei Osterhouse of Prince Frederick. “Physically the hardest was probably the riveting. It really took a lot out of my hand. It’s a pretty sad sign knowing it’s getting to the end [of our project], but it’s good knowing that our hard work is going to pay off.”
“I know I’m doing well by helping the bluebirds,” Annaliese Haberreiter of Huntingtown said. “I’ve worked on theater sets [at Huntingtown High School] so the building brings back memories of theater so it makes COVID a little [easier to handle].”
The scouts started the project last fall and relied on donations from several sources to build the boxes, which feature a small box with a 1¼-inch opening at the top of a post along with a metallic predator guard to discourage snakes and raccoons.
“It was a long project so it’s really satisfying to see it in its final stages,” said troop leader Melanie Osterhouse. “It’s very rewarding to learn all these skills and then see it come out into this product.”
Hollinger and a team of volunteers placed 19 boxes in the morning while the Girl Scouts placed 12 more boxes along the fairways and surrounding the greens.
“I think that these people are doing this at the proper time,” Mellomar Golf Park owner Doc Grace said. “I think it’s a wonderful project and I like being a part of that project. I feel very, very fortunate to have this piece of land and I like to share it with as many people as we can.”
Hollinger said it didn’t take much time for the bluebirds to notice the new housing.
“The other day we didn’t even walk away from the box and a bird was checking it out,” she said, “so as soon as you put a [box] in they’ll start [moving in] immediately.”
Hollinger said the boxes are a welcome addition for the bluebirds, which are cavity nesters.
“With deforestation and the fact that fence posts are [being made from] plastic now the posts are disappearing,” Hollinger said, “so putting up these bird boxes gives them a place to nest.”
“One of the very first things people do when they’re building a house or working on their landscaping is get rid of those old, dead standing trees,” Andy Brown, a naturalist at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, said. “They’ve gotten to the point where they rely on man-made nesting boxes for their survival so the more we can put up the better.”
Brown said bluebirds like being out in the open for one reason only.
“Everything comes down to food, it’s all about the food,” he said. “Bluebirds have a unique hunting behavior where they’ll sit on a perch and scan an open area until they see an insect and then go grab it.”
When it comes to attracting a mate, the male will find a suitable home and then sit on the box and sing to attract a female. If the box passes her approval, she will build a nest while the male provides her with food. When the nest is complete, she will lay one egg per day up to five or six days while the male continues to provide food. The young will later leave the nest and will not return, choosing instead to roost in trees while continuing to be fed by the male.
Bluebirds are territorial and will not tolerate another nesting pair within 100 yards. They will also never use the same nest twice.
Brown said the bluebird population declined by about 90% in the late 1970s in the eastern U.S. but the founding of the North American Bluebird Society gave the species the help it needed.
“They saved this bird from disappearance,” Brown said. “It’s a wonderful wildlife success story.”
Calvert County now has at least 445 bluebird boxes at 25 locations throughout the county, including Ward Road Park, Flag Ponds Park and Kings Landing Park.
Calvert has also set a record number for number of young bluebirds two straight years.
For more information on Calvert County’s bluebird trails, go to www.calvertparks.org/bluebird_project.html.
