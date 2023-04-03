Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department’s Nicholas “Nick” Boswell placed first in the state during the annual SkillsUSA competition March 25 in Anne Arundel County.
The Patuxent High School senior will now compete at the national competition, which will take place in June in Georgia.
Boswell and other Maryland firefighters competed in a number of courses, including practical and a written portions.
“Nick is an all-star on all platforms,” Prince Frederick Fire Chief Willie Gray said in a news release. “Nick is an all-star on all platforms. I am proud of how he performed and represented the department. I can’t wait to see how he performs nationally. We are looking forward to it.”
Boswell, who is also on Patuxent High’s golf and baseball teams, thanked the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and the SkillsUSA committee for “pushing me and helping me be the best person I can be.”
In early February, Boswell and fellow PFVFD colleague Cody Davenport competed against students from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
Within a 24-hour period, participants had to complete a number of firefighter-related drills.
Davenport placed regionally and a news release stated the PFVFD is “incredibly proud of [his] achievements.”
Boswell’s parents, Crystal and Ryan, were on hand at the competition.
“I am just so proud to be his mom,” Crystal said in the release. “All of his accomplishments over the past few years are beyond anything I could have imagined for him. I remember when he was in elementary school and so scared to go to the firehouse with his dad … to his sophomore year of contemplating if he wanted to join Career Technology Academy for Criminal Justice or Fire Science.
Crystal says she and her husband encouraged him to try new things.
“Nick took right to the fire service and has never looked back,” she said. “He’s so driven, and when he puts his mind to it he can do anything.”
Ryan Boswell, who has been a member of the PFVFD for the past 20 years, introduced Nick to the station and helped launch him into the field.
“No matter the challenge, Nick always finds a way to crush it,” Ryan said in the release. “I’m beyond proud of the man he’s becoming and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”
“He’s the best big brother,” Boswell’s younger sister, Sophia said.