During a visit last week to the Calvert Hospice, Ben Marcantonio with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization told the staff that it has “always put quality first.”
And recently, Calvert Hospice followed up its quality first mentality when it finished top in the nation when it completed the NHPCO’s Quality Connections Program.
The program consists of four rings: Education, Application, Measurement and Innovation.
“It's really exciting for our program,” Calvert Hospice Executive Director Sarah Simmons said. “We're such a small agency and to be the first in the nation is just really exciting. It really reflects [the fact that] we have such a high quality team. We just have incredible clinicians and incredible administrators and it's always our number one priority to make sure that we're doing great patient care.”
The program was undertaken by 134 hospices around the country, and Calvert had completed all four rings by June 30. Since then, five other hospice programs have earned all four rings.
Hospice of Charles County, which recently merged with Hospice of the Chesapeake, currently has two rings.
“The award reflects the hard work that's always been done here,” Marcantonio, the national association's chief operating officer, said Sept. 30 following a brief presentation. “All of [the participating hospices] have been making progress in quality and achieving the different components of this program, but Calvert stands out as a national leader in quality and achievement.”
According to the NHCPO’s fall 2021 newsletter, “Each ring has specific activities incorporating practical resources to progressively track and improve both clinical and organizational quality.”
This is the first year the program has been implemented and hospices must complete the rings again next year because, as Marcantonio said, “Things are ever evolving, ever changing.”
Simmons said the hardest ring for Calvert was innovation because “it forced us to look at our programming and we don't necessarily think of the things that we do, it's been especially innovative, you don't necessarily on the cutting edge.”
Simmons, who took over as interim executive director earlier this year when Jean Fleming stepped down and had the interim tag removed on July 1, said finishing the program first was a “far-fetched goal” but that as Calvert Hospice completed its rings, she knew “it was going to be close. I knew we would be in the first group.”
Simmons found out the program had finished the program first in an email.
“I just couldn't wait to share it with everybody,” Simmons said. “We had sort of been talking about it and then prepping for it and bringing the whole team in. I just hoped that everybody would be as excited as I was.”
Calvert Hospice was one of the organizations to take part in beta testing for the program.
Simmons said Calvert Hospice “helped to test some of the measures. We started from scratch like everyone else, but we've been really involved in this whole program kind of since its inception.”
Simmons gave plenty of credit to her staff for the accomplishment.
“[They are a] top-notch, highly trained, very competent staff,” Simmons said. “So for us, you know, between hospice and also our palliative medicine program and we just want to make sure that we're able to care for as many patients as we can to support. But COVID has been a real challenge for us, as it has for everybody, in terms of staffing and also just making sure we're keeping our keeping our patients safe.”
“I want to thank all of you for continuing to deliver care to homes and facilities in really challenging times,” Marcantonio said to the staff. “It’s a phenomenally challenging time and you’re so appreciated within the field for everything you do.”
Marcantonio added that because of its leadership team, Calvert Hospice “has always been recognized in the state of Maryland as one of the really high quality programs” and that the completion of the rings signifies that “you weren’t having to start quality, you were already doing quality.”