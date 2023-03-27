On Saturday, March 11, Calvert County Public Schools hosted the 33rd annual Calvert County History Fair. Over 90 students representing nine secondary Calvert public schools and one home school competed in the contest. This year’s theme for the National History Day is "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas."

Students were encouraged to select topics where a frontier was crossed and changed in the history of science, art, technology, medicine, religion, politics, social change, or the military.