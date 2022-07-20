Melaney Sánchez could have gone to the beach or taken a family vacation and just curled up with a good book, but her continual drive to improve as a school librarian led her halfway across the world to visit schools in France.
The Chesapeake Beach resident, who teaches at Mount Harmony Elementary School, spent 11 days overseas as a Fulbright Scholar with Teachers for Global Classrooms with the U.S. Department of State.
“It was incredible,” Sánchez said. “It was the small things I liked, like meeting the teachers and just kind of hearing about their days.”
Sánchez and her group of 24 fellow teachers — one of whom, Kristin Pasculle, teaches high school in neighboring Prince George’s County — learned about the national school system and met with representatives from the U.S. Embassy and the Fulbright France Commission.
“Melaney is the type of teacher who loves to learn and the nice thing is what she does learn she brings back and incorporates it into her lessons,” Mount Harmony Elementary School Principal Charles Treft said. “She constantly looks for ways to build her capacity.”
Other groups traveled to study educational systems in Canada, Columbia, France, Germany, Morocco and Peru.
Sanchez first applied for the Fulbright program in 2018, but the second time proved to be the charm when she was selected in 2019, though COVID-19 issues pushed her trip to last month.
“I’m just trying to have everything in my toolbox to motivate kids,” said Sánchez, who also runs two teacher Facebook pages. “If you have a teacher who’s tired of teaching it’s because they’re not feeding themselves. I feed myself by surrounding myself with inspiring educators.”
“The good thing with Melaney is she’s good at networking, so I’m sure she’s made a lot of contacts on this trip and those people have information or knowledge to bring back to our students and our staff,” Treft said. “It’s just a win-win for us all the way around.”
Fulbright TGC equips teachers to bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad and global collaboration.
“It’s also making sure we see our classrooms through a global lens,” Sánchez said.
Sanchez and her group toured Lycee Henri IV School and visited Mantes-la-Jolie and College Alain Fournier.
There, she saw a completely different educational system in which students, who stand when a teacher enters the room, have a four-day week and attend classes for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon.
“There’s a real respect for learning,” Sánchez said. “I was in awe of that.”
In addition, parents only speak to principals about teachers, and lunches are 90-minutes long and designed to allow students and teachers to relax and unwind; teachers are not allowed to grade papers, talk about work or eat at their desks.
“It’s a healthier balance of academics and rest,” Sánchez said.
Students are also encouraged to focus on analyzing and problem solving, and writing skills and penmanship are valued, according to Sánchez. Public schools also do no fundraising. French teachers, who are required to have a master’s degree and are placed by the government without an interview, are underpaid and work with a national curriculum.
“My biggest No. 1 takeaway would be something that some principals talked about, and they talked about the importance of students analyzing and thinking first and then talking about how they’re feeling,” Sánchez said. “And the reason being is that if you understand the situation well, you can then make good decisions as to how to handle it.”
During her 11-day trip, Sanchez also had a chance to explore with various activities including a river cruise on the Seine, a bike tour through Paris, a Black history tour, a visit to Normandy, a tour of the D-Day beaches and of Bordeaux, and a maybe-too-loud wine tasting.
“We went to this wine tasting place and we take up a portion of the winery,” Sánchez said. “Well, now you have 25 teachers who know each other very well and are drinking wine and this Frenchman comes over and says, ‘You, Americans, shhh, shhh, enough.’ But he was right, we were too loud.”
The noise was a bit much, but the learning never will be. Later this summer Sanchez will attend a STEM event in Colonial Williamsburg, Va., a Wild Heart Teacher event in Colorado and take part in Expeditions in Education to study invasive species at Oregon’s Crater Lake.
“Whenever I go to these teacher institutes I meet the most caring and amazing teachers,” said Sánchez, who in the fall will begin her seventh year at Mount Harmony and 29th in education. “They love teaching, they’ve done amazing things and you keep collaborating after the fact. We have a common love for learning.”
To see more pictures and read Melaney Sánchez’s blog about the trip, go to https://drmelaneysanchez.weebly.com/.
