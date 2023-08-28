Calvert County's John Hanson Chapter kicked off the America250 semiquincentennial with a successful booth at the recent End Hunger Dragon Boat Festival in North Beach. They reignited enthusiasm by speaking with over 100 persons about the upcoming nationwide celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.

Visitors took over 100 selfies with a life size cutout of George Washington or in a selfie frame. Pinwheels and patriotic bracelets were provided free to the children to implement the red, white and blue.


  

