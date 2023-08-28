Calvert County's John Hanson Chapter kicked off the America250 semiquincentennial with a successful booth at the recent End Hunger Dragon Boat Festival in North Beach. They reignited enthusiasm by speaking with over 100 persons about the upcoming nationwide celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.
Visitors took over 100 selfies with a life size cutout of George Washington or in a selfie frame. Pinwheels and patriotic bracelets were provided free to the children to implement the red, white and blue.
The chapter also recently participated in the Calvert County Historical Society’s “Stars and Stripes” concert on the grounds of Linden. All attendees enjoyed patriotic songs and flag waving. The John Hanson Chapter NSDAR provided a table comprised of DAR information, ancestor specific pamphlets and giveaway items to approximately 60 attendees with several showing interest in the society.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is the first heritage society to formally partner with America250, the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.
“Our members are so excited to help get the Nation ready to celebrate America250" Laurie A. McBrierty, regent of John Hanson Chapter NSDAR, said. "In addition, we are also excited we were able to assist our community by supporting the America250 celebration."
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.