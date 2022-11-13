Christmas is a season filled with decorated trees, brightly-wrapped gifts, eggnog and yuletide cheer, but for many the season wouldn’t be complete without fragile Italian lamps, Red Ryder BB guns, neighborhood bullies, too-tight snowsuits and pink bunny outfits from out-of-touch relatives.

And the Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland will put its spin on the holiday classic when it performs "A Christmas Story, The Musical" Nov. 18-20 at the Mary Harrison Cultural Center at Northern High School in Owings.

Twitter:

@MichaelSoMdNews