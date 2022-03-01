Chocolate Budino

4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped, broken down into pieces
1 ounce boiling water
Directions
In a mixing bowl combine sugar, cornstarch and cocoa powder with a whisk. Add the boiling water and egg yolks, making sure not to cook the eggs. In a sauce pot combine the dairy and bring to a simmer, making sure the mixture does not boil. Slowly add to the egg and mixture while whisking. The mixture will thicken slightly by the time all of the dairy is added. Pour everything into the same sauce pot that used to heat up the dairy. On low to medium heat begin cooking the custard mix and whisking continuously, making sure nothing sticks to the pot. Figure 8 motions will help ensure this and create a smooth custard. Once the custard is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon it is done. Remove from the heat and continue whisking. If there is any overcooked/scrambled egg at this point, pour custard through a fine mesh strainer to remove egg particles. If you do not have a fine mesh strainer a high power hand blender would work. While mixture is hot, whisk in dark chocolate and vanilla. Pour mixture into serving vessel and chill in the fridge with a cover to prevent a skin from forming. Depending on container Budino, will be ready in 30 to 45 minutes. Top with whipped cream or other garnishes. Pairs well with dessert wines and coffee forward cocktails.
Jones said this is a quick and easy recipe that he’s worked on over the years which comes in handy for gluten-free diets and is a perfect component toward more intricate desserts.