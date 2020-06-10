Comforting those in times of need

Linus of the “Peanuts” comic strip has his security blanket, and now those facing a serious illness can have one of their own thanks to the generosity of Cathy Thrasher.
The chairman of the Patches for Peds program, Thrasher, makes and distributes quilts adorned with embroidered patches to adults and children.
“It was awesome,” said 26-year-old Emily Shooks, who is on leave from with the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad but remains a member. “It was just beautiful, and it was definitely not expected, and it’s definitely something I’ve cherished since. I use it a lot.”
The program is sponsored by the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad.
“The biggest joy is when we see the children receive the quilts,” Thrasher said, “and they’re jumping up and down.”
Thrasher first started the program in 2013 when she learned of a young child who needed a bone marrow transplant.
“He wanted cards, and he liked fire trucks, so we took the initiative to put all kinds of those types of patches on a quilt and sent it to him,” Thrasher said.
Thrasher said she receives patches from all over the world. One man donated 16 boxes of them.
“We never run out of patches,” she said of the badges, which are supplied by various groups such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and emergency personnel organizations. “[Our supply has] dried up a bit in the past, but we’re OK now.”
Thrasher and her team — she’s often assisted by two members of the PFVRS’s associate committee — will make any themed quilt such as animals or sports, but they must be age-appropriate.
“It was nice seeing how many other departments [were represented,]” Shooks said. “It’s a beautiful quilt she made.”
Working on a couple of quilts at a time takes Thrasher about a week to complete them all.
“When we hear of a child who is either seriously ill or has cancer,” she said. “We make them a patch quilt. These have really touched a ton of children.”
She also receives updates on who might benefit from having one thanks to the program’s 3,000 Facebook followers. Another 2,700 have liked the program’s Facebook page.
Shooks was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 and had a recurrence in 2018, though she’s been in remission for just over a year now and said she’s been feeling “pretty good.”
The Hollywood resident, who works as a medical assistant, received her quilt during a fundraiser and said she used it “during chemotherapy and after her transfusions.”
Thrasher has made almost 400 quilts to date, including 137 last year, and shipped them to children in South Africa, England and Canada.
But she said the hard thing is getting the quilt to the child in time.
“The sad part is you have to be quick because I’ve had a few reach their household just as the child passed or just before the child has passed,” she said. “It breaks my heart.”
She learned of one such instance where a family in Iowa continues to bring the quilt with them when they visit their son’s gravesite.
As of mid-February, she had made 59 quilts but is now using her sewing skills to make facemasks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
She has made 80 facemasks for the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, 20 for Prince Frederick Company 4, and another 10 for the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department.
“But I’m on hold right now because we don’t have the correct elastic size,” she said, referring to the 1/8 of an inch needed, “but we’re working on that.”
Thrasher was an Air Force brat growing up — her father Ronald McClennan spent 25 years in the service and was a master sergeant — before the family settled down in Bowie in 1973. She joined the Bowie Volunteer Rescue Squad 37 years ago and remains a lifetime member. She moved to Calvert County in 1990 when she married her husband and was later invited to join the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad.
She found her calling as a quilt maker several years ago.
“Someone asked if anyone knew how to sew,” said Thrasher, who has been medically disabled and unable to work since 2010, “and I raised my hand. It does keep me busy.”
For more information on the Patches for Peds program or to donate elastic to make facemasks, email patches4peds@yahoo.com or go to www.facebook.com/patchesforpeds.
