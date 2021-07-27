Violette Campbell recently completed a self-portrait titled “The Pride of Sight,” and the piece opened the eyes of the judges of the 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition, who awarded it first prize.
The Huntingtown High School rising senior won the competition despite learning about it just two days before the deadline.
“I'm very very excited,” Campbell said Monday afternoon at Huntingtown High. “I think my family's more excited than I am in all honesty, like a lot of my relatives but it's not. I feel I'm happy about it, it's definitely good for me in the future.”
Her 19-by-25-inch oil painting will hang in the Maryland State House in Annapolis for the next year.
Liliana McGee, a junior at Elizabeth Seton High School, took second place for “Una Bisnonna,” while Bishop O’Connell’s Ilsa Erickson was third with “Life of a Virtual Student.”
“Though there were many exceptional submissions, I am especially pleased to congratulate Violet Campbell on winning first place,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in a news release. “I thank her for sharing her wonderful artwork, which will be admired by thousands of Members of Congress, staff, and visitors of Washington, D.C.”
Campbell’s piece, which features a young woman behind an array of colorful flowers, including two where her eyes should be, in front of lushful greenery, is a statement regarding her issues with her eyesight.
A genetic condition means Campbell has had to wear glasses or contacts for the last several years.
“I always had somebody commenting about my eyes, whether it was about the shape of them, or how I was squinting so much,” she said. “I was also very self- conscious of my face as well at that time, so I was really excited when I [first started wearing glasses] partially because it felt like I could hide behind them.”
She recalled one particularly bad day in middle school.
“I had forgotten my glasses at home and I couldn’t see the blackboard. I couldn't see anything,” she said. “I didn't want to interact with anybody. I was completely distraught.”
She painted her winning artwork in about two days.
“I worked on it for about three hours [the first day] and at that point I was just not happy with how it was turning out,” she said. “I didn't like how I was working at the face; it didn't feel like anything was coming together at all. And then the next day a few hours before it was actually due, I sat down and then I was like, ‘OK, I'm just gonna spend the day working on this.’ I just started to touch it up and then I started to build things around it so that it would feel less like an incomplete piece.”
“The Pride of Sight” is the second piece in a series. Campbell painted “Poor Eyesight” in March and it is currently hanging at the CalvART Gallery in Prince Frederick.
“I think she’s one of those once-in-a-decade, maybe once-in-a-career students that can come in and hold their own with a teacher that has their [master of fine arts],” said Huntingtown art teacher Jeremy Ratcliff, who taught Campbell last year. “I think it’s her talent and how she processes things and she just doesn’t paint pretty pictures. She’s making cerebrally challenging pieces.”
Campbell and her siblings were always challenged to be creative by their parents — her father studied art at the University of Maryland while her mother is an English major — and though she played soccer and field hockey, painting and art remain her true passions.
“As I got older I started to move more toward comics and more visually stimulating things,” said Campbell, who also uses watercolors and pens and inks and would like to create a comic book one day. “I started to move more toward visually stimulating things [such as painting].”
“Her pieces are very brash and they’re in your face in the best possible way,” Ratcliff said. “The colors are bright, there’s definition behind them, there’s technical excellence. They’re amazing.”