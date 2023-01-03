Two associated Miocene-epoch fossil whale vertebrae found along Calvert Cliffs were so traumatically damaged in life that the most plausible cause was a predatory encounter between the small whale and the giant shark megalodon, and yet the whale survived for a time.
This is the conclusion to which researchers at the Calvert Marine Museum and the New York Institute of Technology, College of Osteopathic Medicine came to recently after detailed study of the 15-million-year-old fossils.
One of the two whale vertebrae, from an individual that would have been about 13 feet long, shows evidence of a major shear-compression fracture. For this kind of injury to happen, the whale’s backbones would have had to have been bent very forcefully into such a tight curve that pressure from the adjacent forward vertebra smashed the other, which would have been an excruciatingly painful injury for the whale.
The fossils were found by long-time Calvert Marine Museum volunteer and fossil collector Mike Ellwood.
CT scans taken by Calvert Memorial Hospital of this pathological whale vertebra show how it was broken. The lower front end of the vertebra was broken off and telescoped into that part of the bottom of the vertebra that was not broken. Following the traumatic injury, this broken piece of bone was fixed in place by new bone growth.
In addition to the two whale vertebrae, Stephen Godfrey of the Calvert Marine Museum and Brian Beatty of the NYIT describe a single mega-toothed shark tooth found with the whale vertebrae. It was not embedded in either of the vertebrae and neither did they see megalodon bite marks on the vertebrae.
There are several seemingly equally likely explanations for the association of this lone megalodon tooth with these vertebrae. The tooth may have become associated simply by chance, unrelated in any way to the originating trauma or even the final death and presumed scavenging of the cetacean, it may have become embedded in the body of the whale and remained in the whale’s body until death, it was shed by the shark that killed the whale, or it was shed by a shark as it scavenged the whale’s carcass.
The fractures are severe and unlikely to have come about as a result of convulsions, seizures, or spasms, but these causes, other than the megalodon attack, can’t be completely ruled out.
Even though the cause of the shear-compression fracture and resulting pathological bone growth is unknown, it is thought the most plausible cause was an ambush by a megatoothed shark (Otodus megalodon). From other fossil finds along Calvert Cliffs, it is known that megalodon was successfully preying upon both whales and dolphins. Despite the circumstantial evidence pointing towards megalodon as the likely predator, other albeit smaller macropredators are known from fossils along the cliffs including the sharks Parotodus benedenii and one of the ancestors of the living great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias). Researchers also can’t rule out the possibility that the injury was caused by an attack from a Miocene macroraptorial sperm whale.
The severity of the injury ranks up there with those seen in modern whales that have suffered from anthropogenically-induced trauma, like boat-strike blunt force injuries to their skull and vertebrae, blubber and muscle bruises forming large blood clots. Even with this variety of humanly induced traumas, shear-compression fractures like the one seen in the fossil whale have not yet been reported in living whales or dolphins.
In spite of the whale’s gruesome encounter with megalodon, it survived for a period of about two months before it died of unknown causes.
For more information or to read the published paper, go to palaeo-electronica.org.
Skull extraction at beach
While combing Matoaka Beach for fossils and shark’s teeth, Cody Goddard of Pennsylvania discovered a large hardened block of sediment had an unusual fossil protruding from one end.
Upon further investigation, he realized that he had stumbled upon a Miocene fossil whale skull and reached out to Godfrey, who confirmed by video text that the fossil encased in the sediment was indeed a whale skull and quickly made the trip to visit the fossil’s location in person. On Dec. 19, Godfrey and his team devised a plan to extract the 650-pound block of sediment from the beach first by small pontoon boat and later by truck to the museum.
“It felt like we had won the World Cup of Paleontology,” Godfrey said in a news release. “We are so blessed to have so many avocational and professional paleontologists, locally.”
Air scribe-like tools — like miniature jackhammers — will be used to delicately remove the very hardened sediments that encase most of the skull and will most likely take months. Once the bones that make up the top of the skull are uncovered, we should then be able to identify it, if it is a currently known species of Miocene baleen whale.
“We don’t yet know what species of Miocene baleen whale this is,” said Godfrey. “That we will only know once it has been prepared. It might even prove to be our greatest preparation challenge, depending on how indurated the entombing sediments are.”
The skull, affectionately christened Cody, is the most complete fossil whale skull ever recovered from that section of Calvert Cliffs.