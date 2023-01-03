Two associated Miocene-epoch fossil whale vertebrae found along Calvert Cliffs were so traumatically damaged in life that the most plausible cause was a predatory encounter between the small whale and the giant shark megalodon, and yet the whale survived for a time.

This is the conclusion to which researchers at the Calvert Marine Museum and the New York Institute of Technology, College of Osteopathic Medicine came to recently after detailed study of the 15-million-year-old fossils.