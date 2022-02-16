When Sarah Matthews received her wedding invitations from the printer, she was none too pleased.
“They were ugly,” she said. “I hated them and I didn’t have enough time to order new ones.”
So when the Columbia resident’s sisters eventually married, she took it upon herself to take care of the decorations herself with stamps and other items from local craft stores, and just like that her career took off.
Matthews’ “Overcomer” exhibit, which comprises more than 80 pieces of large carved woodblocks, layered prints with linoleum blocks and binding books, will be at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Museum through Sunday, Feb. 27.
A panel stated the exhibit documents Matthews’ “journey through depression, anger, hope, peace, and love.”
“I hope it’s an inspiration because I made most of those works while being home on quarantine,” she said. “So I just hope that for anyone who has this dream of doing something they’ve never done before that they go for it. Hopefully this will encourage them to go off and do the things they love to do because I almost didn’t do anything. But I pressed through and made those things.”
She added that turning out pieces during COVID-19 “definitely kept me sane.”
The exhibit includes several books, mind-provoking wood boards and even a game.
“It is Sarah’s process that we love,” Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Museum Deputy Director/Curator of Programs Jaimie Jeffrey said. “Many people can dabble with drawing and painting at home, but printmaking is a wonderful art form that few people try on their own. It’s a basic step-by-step process that can be as simplistic or complex as each artist desires. We draw an audience with a wide range of ages and abilities, and a process like Sarah’s easily accommodates and inspires everyone.”
“Diamond Are Forever” is a large, cintra print made from six pieces of paper made from cotton.
“I ran it through multiple times starting with yellow, then blue, then red, then turned the plate in different directions,” she said. “And as I ran it through and each time I did it I wet the paper so the plate would go right into the paper.”
Another piece, a game called “Game +/-” is from a thesis project she created while at the George Washington University Corcoran School of the Arts & Design.
“It’s based on how the negative images of Jim Crow affect how Black people are viewed in the media today, all the different stereotypes that we’re still working through right now as a society,” she said of the four figures and question cards. “It’s really about how it feels to be an African American, so when things happen we kind of take on the persona of that person. We keep moving forward and backward, depending on what’s happening and what people say.”
“Glass ceiling” refers to the “Blacks only” and “Whites only” water fountains, which Matthews has replaced with “Men” and “Women.” She said the piece depicts “the struggles women sometimes go through on a daily basis of trying to do all this work and not being recognized.”
A piece titled “Vote” is surrounded by strips of mirror “so people could see themselves. I’m telling you to vote, basically.”
“Sarah creates with her patterns and colors,” Jeffrey said. “There is so much richness and detail through the entire artwork. It keeps your eye moving around the piece. Sarah’s bookmaking style is also dynamic. The way she flags the pages to cross in opposite directions makes the books feel more like sculptures. They change as you walk around them and view from multiple angles. Sarah’s work has heart.”
Matthews said inspiration can strike at any time.
“Sometimes I’ll wake up with with a pattern in my head,” she said. “And other times I may see quilts or fabrics from indigenous women that inspires me, too. It can come from anywhere.”
And much of that inspiration has come in the form of her grandmother, Mary Ruth Bowens, who died in 2014 at the age of 89.
“The thing that really put a fire to my butt and [was] pushing me forward and going forward to what I wanted to do was when I was helping to write her obituary,” said Matthews, who named her press after the poet, singer and elder. “She only had an eighth-grade education yet she still wrote poetry.”
Matthews, who helped make quilts for craft bazaars as a child, has her work in the permanent collections of Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, George Washington University’s Gelman Library, the University of Puget Sound and Samford University. She is currently the Alma Thomas Fellow at the Studio Gallery in Washington, D.C. She is also a YouTuber and a designer for ArtFoamies.
For more information on Sarah Matthews’ work, go to www.iamsarahmatthews.com, or to see her create pieces, go to https://youtu.be/Fcbxi5xBP6Q.
For more about Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Museum in Solomons, go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews