Exit stage left to Rutgers

Austin Jackson said he was first bitten by the acting bug while performing “The Lion King” as an eighth-grader at Northern Middle School.
“I loved it, and it was great,” said Jackson, who played the role of villainous Scar. “And people were clapping for me.”
Those early ovations fueled Jackson, who graduated from Huntingtown High School in a virtual ceremony on Monday night. They will continue his acting career in the fall at the prestigious Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
“I’m absolutely excited because I feel I’ve chosen a program which is super intense with acting all day, every day,” Jackson said of the program, which admits just 20 students per year. “I cannot wait to go and sink my teeth into it and get as much out of it as possible.”
And Jackson’s collegiate career received a boost recently when he was awarded the Mary Beth Harry Art Scholarship award by the Arts Council of Calvert County.
“I’m very excited, and I’m very grateful,” Jackson said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing for the people in the community to be seeking out and helping in any way they can young artists. I know there are lots of people in the community that have an immense passion for the arts, whether it’s students or adults. And the fact there are people that are willing to cultivate that and help support and fund young people to help them get started with that is wonderful.”
The scholarship is named in honor of artist Mary Beth Harry, who died several years ago.
After her death, her art was donated to the Arts Council of Calvert County, and the proceeds went toward a scholarship for a high school senior who continued their education in the arts.
“He’s got a great personality and his resume pretty much spoke for itself,” said Carol Eberly, who is the executive director of the Arts Council of Calvert County. “He’s devoted, really devoted [to the arts]. He just goes into another world, another place [when he acts.]”
“His performances were captivating, and you could just see the transformation in his skill and his craft at that point,” said Will Wiggins, who is an Arts Council of Calvert County board member. “He’s going to be really good.”
His acting debut in “The Lion King” was a resounding success.
“As soon as we heard him, we knew he was something special,” said Northern Middle School teacher Susie Agnolutto, who is also the school’s musical sponsor. “He had a special ability, even as an eighth-grader to get lost in the character to the point it seemed effortless.”
Jackson’s performances soared to another level with Huntingtown High’s Eye of the Storm Productions.
“The cheers and the clapping are what kept me going into high school,” Jackson said, “but as soon as I got into high school and worked with [theater director Derek] Anderson, that went out the window and all of my passion became focused on doing good work. He’s brilliant and insightful, and I just developed a passion for it through the work we were doing and the study of how people work and how it would manifest itself on stage.”
Jackson said he tried to follow Anderson’s mantra of “show up, work hard and be nice,” but much of the time to no avail.
“A lot of times, I wasn’t doing those things,” Jackson admitted. “I’d show up on time, but I wasn’t super nice to people. I was just in it for myself, and I definitely wasn’t working hard. For a while, I wondered why nobody liked me or treated me right, but once I started to do all of those things, I felt a place in the company and felt respected, and that’s when I started to grow as a performer.”
He began his high school acting career by playing the lead role of Michael Caffrey in the musical “Billy Elliott” his freshman year.
“I watched that [video of his role] three times last night and I was thinking, ‘This guy is really into this,’” Wiggins said.
Jackson’s most challenging role was when he portrayed the autistic Christopher in “The Curious Dog in the Nighttime” his junior year.
“I was playing a character with a disability, so I had to get it right, and I couldn’t be offensive, so people might misconstrue what was happening,” said Jackson, who hung out in Owings with his castmates to help prepare for the role. “We talked to them and just hung out. It helped me a lot having interactions and seeing them face to face and talking with them helped me to play [the role] in a way that was human and real. I couldn’t just play something I’d read in a book.”
“His work as Christopher is the best high school acting I have witnessed in my 27 years of teaching theater,” Anderson said.
Jackson auditioned for a chance to attend Rutgers by performing monologues from “Angels in America” and “The importance of being Earnest.”
He also applied to New York University, DePaul (Ill.) University, Hofstra (N.Y.) University, University of Central Florida, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Maryland, but said Rutgers “had been one of my top schools for a long time.”
Jackson, who has had the lead role in five productions and one short film and been a supporting actor in seven other performances, received the Outstanding Actor Award at the Maryland Stater Thespian Festival in 2017.
“Austin puts in the work to establish distinctive characters and creates an inner life for those characters,” Anderson said. “He has the broadest range of any student I ever taught and his willingness to make big choices and take risks leads to memorable performances.”
